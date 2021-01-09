Big Read: Harsh lessons: the pitfalls ahead as home-schooling returns

Philip Kennedy could not quite believe what he was hearing. It was Wednesday and Education Minister Norma Foley was announcing that Leaving Cert students would be partially exempt from the remote schooling that has been put in place for every other pupil until February 1 at the earliest.

Instead, sixth years would return to class on Monday for three days a week, every week. For Kennedy, an English and geography teacher and assistant principal at Coláiste Bríde, a girls’ secondary school in Clondalkin, Dublin, Foley’s assertion that those students could return safely was “lunacy”.

“At a time when case numbers are so high” — on Wednesday, a record 7,832 Covid cases were reported — “it seems extraordinary that they were asking 25 or more adults to meet in a room like this,” he says. “The whole thing seemed crazy in a time where we’re all being asked to lock down and restrict our movements.”

His incredulity was shared by colleagues and their unions. The Teachers’ Union of Ireland described the move as “greatly concerning” and said it was not consulted before the announcement. Then the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland instructed members not to attend classes next week.

Ann Piggott, president of the Asti, said on Thursday that the union had “repeatedly sought sufficient assurances that schools are safe for students and teachers at this time” but had not received any.

The day after Foley’s initial announcement, the Government performed a U-turn: Leaving Cert students would not be returning to the classroom this month.

For Kennedy, remote education is the only solution for now. “Of course, it brings challenges to both students and teachers,” he says, “but it’s what needs to happen for all students.”

The Government had initially moved the start of the school term from Wednesday, January 6 to Monday, January 11, and insisted that schools would stay open in lockdown. That changed after a Cabinet meeting this week, when ministers decided that schools should stay closed to stop people leaving their homes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the closure was not about schools being unsafe but about the need to reduce movement. “There is an issue in terms of having a million people on the go,” he said on Tuesday.

On the same day, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to warn him that, given the stark situation with Covid, the full reopening of schools would “constitute a very significant additional risk”.

When Kym Flanagan, a sixth-year student from Co Mayo, heard the news that she would be expected to return to school next week, she was fearful. She lives in a household with two vulnerable people.

“When I heard this news, I honestly wanted to burst into tears of frustration,” she says. “Does the Government realise the downright awful situation that they are putting young adults in throughout the country? How do you make the decision between staying at home and jeopardising your future, and attending school, potentially passing on a deadly virus and harming a loved one?”

She has been spared that dilemma for now: the Government is to revisit its decision on school closures at the end of the month.

Caillum Hedderman, an 18-year-old Leaving Cert student at John the Baptist Community School in Hospital, Co Limerick, says there has been dismay among students about the lack of engagement from Foley. “The minister has not met with the people most affected by these decisions,” he says.

Leaving Cert student Caillum Hedderman from Ballybricken, Co Limerick. Photo by Don Moloney

Leaving Cert student Caillum Hedderman from Ballybricken, Co Limerick. Photo by Don Moloney

Despite the considerable challenges presented by remote learning, he feels that is the safest route for all. “We are in a really tough state of this pandemic and until Nphet say it’s safe for us to go back to school, I think education should be done remotely,” he says.

“The lack of communication that the Department of Education has had with students since this pandemic began is very disheartening.

“Has enough been done to bridge the gaps in educational inequality that we saw during the first lockdown?”

This a question that also troubles Labour’s education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, a former teacher and school principal in Dublin’s north inner city. “The pandemic has really highlighted the huge inequality that’s prevalent in education in Ireland,” he says.

“There are many students out there without adequate resources for online learning. That was very apparent from March until the summer when classrooms were shut, and it will be apparent again with this lockdown.”

Ó Ríordáin says he supports remote learning as a tool to help drive down Covid case numbers, but he is urging Foley and her department “to do everything they can to help those who are disadvantaged”, including the continuation of school meals for students who were already receiving them.

“When the pandemic is over, we need to properly address the issues that have been magnified over the past year,” he says.

Sorcha Browne Byrne, who lectures in mathematics at the Marino Institute of Education in Dublin, was concerned by the inequality highlighted by remote learning during lockdown last year. This week, she has made online resources available for free for parents and teachers.

“Covid-19 does not affect students equally,” she says, “and we need to accept that it will disproportionally affect a large number who are already economically disadvantaged, or minority students, or those who are migrants in Ireland, or who have English as a second language.

“I mean, we’re used to the term ‘the summer slide’ where teachers come back in September and there is a cohort of students who may have slid back or not progressed during the summer like others did — and I would anticipate that there is going to be a Covid-19 slide, unfortunately.”

Lack of notice

Teachers “are doing their best”, Browne Byrne says, but they haven’t been given enough notice or resources to deliver effective remote learning.

“The Department of Education has massively failed principals and teachers. Announcements have been given at the very last minute and the rumour mill [about closures] has been allowed to run wild,” she says.

Sorcha Browne Byrne, who is a lecturer in maths education at Marino Institute of Education and a former teacher. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Sorcha Browne Byrne, who is a lecturer in maths education at Marino Institute of Education and a former teacher. Photo by Steve Humphreys

“But there’s also a huge digital divide in the country. Not every child in Ireland has access to heating [in poverty situations], and yet the Government says, ‘Go online, do remote learning’, but they’re assuming that all these children are going to have access to high-speed internet, or even to adequate devices. Yet even children who are quite economically advantaged might not still be in a position to do that because five or six people in their household might be working online at any one time.”

It’s a fear shared by Padraig Flanagan, principal of Castletroy College, Co Limerick, and a former president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals.

“Education inequality is a significant worry,” he says. “We saw that last year and that’s why I think that having Leaving Cert students who’ve suffered so much [due to disruptions in fifth year due to last year’s lockdown] come into classrooms could be workable, especially as social distancing would be easier to do without full school populations.”

Despite this, he says the original “well-intentioned” decision to allow Leaving Cert students to return had raised issues about safety and staff availability, especially in a time where a significant chunk of the population is having to isolate.

“So many aspects of last year were unsatisfactory for students, especially those on the Leaving Cert cycle, so I really would like to see written examinations happening in June/July — and that might mean the timeframe would need to be extended and the numbers in exam centres lessened,” he says. “While we made a fantastic effort as a nation to educate our young people, it still has to be said that we couldn’t cover as much of the course as you normally would, given the extraordinary situation we have found ourselves in.”

Flanagan has no doubt that remote learning this month will not be easy. “We had a large number of colleagues who worked so hard and yet found it so stressful,” he says of last year’s school closures. “Equally, we had a large number of students in the same position. But what we’ve learned from that experience is to put more structure on e-learning and teaching — to timetable it better for both students and teachers.”

It is a fraught time for parents too. Laura Erskine, parenting expert with the BabyDoc Club, says the closure of schools for January will create several challenges. “The nature of these challenges and how much stress it will put on parents and indeed children themselves, will largely depend on the age of the child and whether parents must continue working throughout this time,” she says.

Childcare issues

“Frontline workers will undoubtedly find it difficult to find suitable childcare for children to cover their school hours and may have to lean on the vulnerable people within their support bubbles, while working parents of children aged three to four years who are currently participating in the Early Childhood Care and Education scheme will find it almost impossible to work from home and properly care for their children.

“Something will have to give — and while employers can be understanding, employees are keen to keep their head down and their job safe. Essentially, children need proper supervision, engagement and entertainment. Screens can be a great babysitter for an hour or two but even they have a time limit before the children themselves get bored.”

Erskine says that, despite best intentions, remote learning can present real problems for working parents. She speaks from experience, as a mother of three.

“Some of the assignments sent home to students via their parents’ email and then through school homework apps required so much parental supervision that many abandoned it altogether,” she says of last year’s school closures.

Meanwhile, other groups of stay-at-home parents were comparing the works of art completed as part of the ‘extra projects’ designed for bored children in WhatsApp groups, making other parents feel under more pressure.

“The best course of action,” Erskine says, “would be for children to be encouraged to keep reading for these weeks and the lessons be made up by skipping the week-long midterm break on February 15, shortening the Easter holidays and skipping the May midterm break.”

Right now, no parent, student or teacher knows how long the school year will be, or how much of it will be conducted remotely. With Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warning businesses that they might not be able to reopen fully until the end of March, some believe that schools may not be back before then either.

The Government has said that the closure is only for January. In Northern Ireland, by contrast, schools will not return until mid-February at the earliest and GCSE and A-Level exams have been scrapped for the year.

There is, as yet, no guidance about what the case numbers need to drop to, or what the R-number needs to be for schools to reopen safely.

Public health expert Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University, says keeping schools closed gives Ireland a greater chance of ending the rise in Covid cases.

“Schools are not the centre of the Covid spread but they are important,” says Staines, who is an advocate of a ‘zero Covid’ strategy. “Having Leaving Cert students return to school would undoubtedly increase the spread of this disease. We need to make this the last lockdown and to do it as effectively as possible. Remote learning is not easy, but it should be part of a wider approach to get to zero Covid.”