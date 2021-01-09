| -4.2°C Dublin

Big Read: Harsh lessons: the pitfalls ahead as home-schooling returns

Closures threaten to bring educational inequalities to the fore, while Leaving Cert teachers and students feel exposed, writes John Meagher

Philip Kennedy could not quite believe what he was hearing. It was Wednesday and Education Minister Norma Foley was announcing that Leaving Cert students would be partially exempt from the remote schooling that has been put in place for every other pupil until February 1 at the earliest.

Instead, sixth years would return to class on Monday for three days a week, every week. For Kennedy, an English and geography teacher and assistant principal at Coláiste Bríde, a girls’ secondary school in Clondalkin, Dublin, Foley’s assertion that those students could return safely was “lunacy”.

“At a time when case numbers are so high” — on Wednesday, a record 7,832 Covid cases were reported — “it seems extraordinary that they were asking 25 or more adults to meet in a room like this,” he says. “The whole thing seemed crazy in a time where we’re all being asked to lock down and restrict our movements.”

