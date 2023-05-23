‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’

As Cork gets ready to host its first ever youth-led Anti-Racist Summit, organiser and coordinator at the Cork Migrant Centre Fionnuala O’Connell (27) speaks about why accountability and responsibility are needed if things in Ireland are to change for the better

Fionnuala O’Connell

Fionnuala O'Connell Today at 03:30