‘Becoming a mother does not make you stupid. It does not turn you into a passive victim of disinformation who passes around sham pyramid scheme products like recipes. It just makes you tired’

Ellen Coyne

I love scams. I’ll watch any documentary, listen to any podcast and read any book that details an audacious hoax. My boyfriend has been dragged to the couch many’s the time to sit with me and watch the chicanery of high-art hoodwinkings, bogus rare wine bluffings and silicone valley swizzes. Beleaguered, he instantly gave in to the inevitable when the LuLaRich documentary dropped.

We sat down together to watch the gradual downfall of LuLaRoe, a monolithic American pyramid scheme structure which galvanised thousands of housewives to hawk gaudy and defective leggings. But as the tale unravelled, so did my gleeful spectatorship. Well before the end of the first episode, I was po-faced. “Well,” I thought, “there but for the grace of God go I.”

LuLaRoe’s own founders openly bragged about using the “underutilised resource of stay-at-home moms” to peddle their vulgar but comfortable wares. Former legging merchants told the TV cameras how the opportunity to make money while staying home with their children was a “dream come true” and “like everything any mom ever wants”. LuLaRoe worked not just because it hired mothers, but because it empathised with them. I was instantly sucked through imaginary sliding doors to a vignette of myself sitting under a ‘Live Laugh Love’ motif in a big white kitchen, selling faulty clothes to other moms over sugary lattes and the comforting melody of Taylor Swift’s heartache.

