Bairbre Power... Out and about

The show was styled by Darren Feeney assisted by Roisin Haines. Andrea was photographed with Laura Whitmore, Ireland's golden girl on the British broadcasting scene. The twice-yearly showcase by the Irish Council of Fashion Designers was hosted by Peter Mark at its Style Club on South William Street.

Milliner Leonora Ferguson joined forces with lace marker Cathy Earle

It concluded with a collaboration between CIFD members and craftspeople from around the country and the project saw milliner Leonora Ferguson join forces with lace marker Cathy Earle to create a wow hat featuring delicate lace. Eddie Shanahan, chairman of the CIFD told me how its third annual Irish Fashion Summit will take place at The Westbury on November 16.

Melissa O'Gorman with her mother Marian O'Gorman at the launch of Scéal.

Meanwhile, Scéal 2019 is back for the month of September at the Kilkenny store on Nassau Street - it teamed up with Design Ireland and hosted a dinner with a five-course tasting menu inspired by the designers taking part in the pop up. Melissa O'Gorman, looked fabulous in a Caroline Kilkenny coat pictured with her mother, Marian, the dynamo powerhouse behind the Irish brand.

Grapevine

Paul Costelloe will be walking up the aisle in style with his beautiful, titian-haired, opera singer daughter, Jessica, on his arm. The designer's only daughter has just got engaged to Francesco Strambi, an orthopaedic surgeon from Siena.

Karen Hennessy pictured with Breege O'Donoghue. Photo: Sasko Lazarov

Outgoing CEO of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, Karen Hennessy who has just announced that she is moving to the food sector was pictured with the council’s chairperson, Breege O’Donoghue, at the CIFD presentation in the Peter Marks Studios.

