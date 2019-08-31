Bairbre Power... Out and about
Our resident diarist calls into the best parties and events around the country
You hear about busman's holidays, well I found myself on a chef's day out last Sunday when I attended the annual Food and Wine Awards held in association with Rémy Martin Food And Wine in Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel. I've rarely met such a friendly, collegiate bunch, utterly supportive of each other's achievements, especially those trying to do something different and original on the Irish food landscape.
So when Uno Mas on Aungier Street won Best Start-Up of the Year, the room erupted and everyone was on their feet. I found myself sitting directly behind Gaz Smith of Michael's in Mount Merrion who won two awards, including 'Farm & Sea to Plate' and the Outstanding Champion.
At my table, I chatted with the Ballymaloe Cookery School pastry chef, JR Ryall, so naturally, having written all about caker makers this past week, I wanted to get the inside track on trade secrets. Like that cupful of air you never see in the ingredient list, but know you need to get in if you want an amazing meringue.
JR was photographed with Dee Laffan, Editor of Food and Wine magazine, while Majken Bech-Bailey and Jordan Bailey of Aimsir, which is located at Cliff at Lyons, clinched the coveted Best Restaurant Leinster award. Their colleague, Cathryn Steunenberg, won Sommelier of the Year. The Best Chef award went to Mickael Viljanen of The Greenhouse, who picked up a number of gongs, while Restaurant of the Year went to OX in Belfast.
Grapevine
Designers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars of the Rotate label pictured at an exclusive preview of their AW19 collection in Brown Thomas, where they showcased their hotly coveted new designs.
PSST
Jessica Whelan, daughter of Marty Whelan and pictured here with Alexandra Dent, was among the guests at the opening night of Kinky Boots at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.
