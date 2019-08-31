Bairbre Power... Out and about

So when Uno Mas on Aungier Street won Best Start-Up of the Year, the room erupted and everyone was on their feet. I found myself sitting directly behind Gaz Smith of Michael's in Mount Merrion who won two awards, including 'Farm & Sea to Plate' and the Outstanding Champion.

At my table, I chatted with the Ballymaloe Cookery School pastry chef, JR Ryall, so naturally, having written all about caker makers this past week, I wanted to get the inside track on trade secrets. Like that cupful of air you never see in the ingredient list, but know you need to get in if you want an amazing meringue.

Dee Laffan and Jr Ryall. Photo: Paul Sherwood

JR was photographed with Dee Laffan, Editor of Food and Wine magazine, while Majken Bech-Bailey and Jordan Bailey of Aimsir, which is located at Cliff at Lyons, clinched the coveted Best Restaurant Leinster award. Their colleague, Cathryn Steunenberg, won Sommelier of the Year. The Best Chef award went to Mickael Viljanen of The Greenhouse, who picked up a number of gongs, while Restaurant of the Year went to OX in Belfast.

Majken Bech Bailey and Jordan Bailey of Aimsir, Kildare - winners of Best Restaurant Leinster. Photo: Paul Sherwood

Grapevine

Designers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars of the Rotate label pictured at an exclusive preview of their AW19 collection in Brown Thomas, where they showcased their hotly coveted new designs.

PSST

Jessica Whelan and Alexandra Dent

Jessica Whelan, daughter of Marty Whelan and pictured here with Alexandra Dent, was among the guests at the opening night of Kinky Boots at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

