I love full moons. Do they change my mood? Probably. Do I go a little extra looney? Not sure because I’m a bit crazy anyway. I know lots of people who used to plan their lives, be it farming, planting or business decision-making, around lunar landmarks from well-thumbed almanacs. For all the professionals in the medical field, police forces and school teachers who maintain that full moons trigger bizarre behaviour, there’s lots who say the complete opposite.

Bairbre Power: 'I’m 'going in' to a bath to help put an end to my sleepless nights'

I don’t follow moon patterns slavishly but a full moon has a habit of finding me with its gorgeous, silvery light. Last week, there I was observing the March 20 full moon unfold as I lay in bed, watching it extend its light right into the house, disappearing and happily re-appearing from behind the clouds.

It was the perfect opportunity to meditate because I’m back waking up in the middle of the night again. For some reason, it’s been happening pretty much on the button of midnight, 1am and 3am. God knows what’s going to happen next week after the clocks go forward.

This time around, I’d done my prep and checked out the full moon in advance. It was an interesting one and reached its peak on the same day as the spring equinox.

The last time the full moon and the spring equinox coincided this closely, just four hours apart, was back in March 2000. Lying in the dark, it got me thinking about what I was doing 19 years ago and that ate up another 15 minutes of not staring at the ceiling.

Later, as I made my way back from the bathroom, I made the worst possible choice. I reached for my mobile phone on the landing and took it with me back to bed. Bad mistake — “huge”, as Julia Roberts said in Pretty Woman.

And so it was that I disappeared down one huge rabbit hole after checking out the latest news on Brexit, which is an Alice In Wonderland nightmare at any time.

It’s funny what strikes you as unusual when sleep evades you, like patterns in photo-taking and emojis. Scrolling through Insta Stories, I saw a pattern emerging, with this phrase of ‘going in’. I’d always associated it with troop movements from those war movies but now it’s everywhere on the lifestyle sphere.

“We are going to go in with zest of lemons,” Jamie Oliver told me, while making a posh fish pie. Donal Skehan, always a favourite in our house, was making a pesto lasagne with green beans and yep, there it was again.

“We are going to go in there with nutmeg” and “it’s time to go in there with lasagne sheets”.

All this delicious food was making me hungry so I switched to beauty and up popped bloggers “going in with liner” and concealer to cover those bags.

Yes, I had the bags under my eyes but not the brushes, so I moved on and switched to music on the basis that Hozier might just get me to sleep with his lovely voice and melodies. On Instagram, I found a video of the Wicklow lad doing his ‘clap-clap-fingersnap-clap again’ backbeat from the song ‘Almost’. I used to be good at music and I studied it all the way to grade six, but I just couldn’t copy that syncopated Hozier clap-clap-clap no matter how many times I tried.

My frustration was peaking but I had to laugh at myself when, in the moonlight, I spotted Romy, my Yorkshire terrier, giving me this ‘loser’ look from the end of the bed. She snorted with disgust and re-arranged herself so she didn’t have to watch the madness of a sleep-deprived middle-aged woman. Failure at finger clicking paid off because I eventually dropped off to sleep.

I’ve decided to fight insomnia by taking a hot bath. Apparently it’s the drop in body temperature that knocks you out and, supposedly, the bigger the drop, the deeper you’ll fall asleep. It’s certainly worth trying this week. First rule though — there will be no landscape of mood-creating candles. I’m always amazed when I see posts of what some people put on their Instagramable bath trays, from beauty products (won’t they wash off?) to crystals and essential oils, right up to dinner, wine and iPads to watch the ocean. First and last time I brought wine to a bath, it fell in. What a waste of an expensive Albariño. Give me a mug of peppermint tea and John Creedon on the radio any day.

