Back at the beauty salon: ‘I feel revived — both physically and spiritually — after getting my nails done’

Not to be dramatic, but I would walk through fire to get my nails done. I would swim the length of the Shannon for gel polish and climb Carrauntoohil in a storm for a file and shape. Yet despite my bravado, I was no match for a global pandemic and sadly had to forgo my monthly manicure.

I last sat down with Katelyn O’Mahony in her Listowel salon in December, when we were full of hope for a meaningful Christmas, and I thought my nails would get more than a few pictures clamped around a gin and tonic. At that time, I couldn’t have imagined it would be another four months before I sat down on the hot seat once again.

In that achingly slow and dreary period, my nails reflected my mood. If I felt hopeless, my nails were worse. They were uneven and dull, stained with patches of old tan that represented my hopes, dreams, and a time when I had a social life.

Going to bed on Sunday night, I felt like a child on Christmas eve. And this morning may as well have been December 25 — I was truly buzzing. From the moment I walked through Katelyn’s door, I felt a sense of routine returning to my life.

When she asked what shape I wanted, I had to take a moment to compose my emotions. When was the last time somebody articulated such an excellent question? The only shape I’ve known since Christmas is the indent of my body on the mattress and my backside on the couch.

As I watched her file and paint the colourful swirl design I asked her to replicate, I fell back into a rhythm I had missed.

Beauty appointments are little things in the grand scheme, but little things make up the big picture. These hour-long appointments every three weeks are pockets of time kept just for myself. In 60 minutes, you sit, have small talk, relax and forget about the ‘to-do’ list.

While we had endless alone time during the lockdown, it wasn’t the productive type. There was no outlet to escape reality or make yourself feel better.

So, if you find yourself questioning the rush back to the salons, remember that businesses like Katelyn’s do so much more than simply changing the colour of your nails.

For a small town like Listowel, yesterday’s opening is important too. The streets have been quiet, and driving around the town’s corners has felt increasingly like Groundhog Day. Seeing the lights on and the doors open of businesses other than our supermarkets is a beautiful sight.

Since getting my nails done, I feel revived both physically and spiritually. I’m typing furiously and replying to emails quicker than ever. I even got cash out of the ATM so that if I need to get petrol, I can show my nails off as I pay the shop assistant.

This may sound a bit much to some of you, but I don’t care because I’m back, and my nails are looking better than ever. So you can be sure if there is ever a fire, I will walk straight through it.