| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Back at the beauty salon: ‘I feel revived — both physically and spiritually — after getting my nails done’

Édaein O&rsquo;Connell arrived at 7.55am on Monday to get her nails done at KM Nails, in Listowel. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD Expand
Édaein with nail technician Katelyn O&rsquo;Mahony Expand
Édaein chooses a colour Expand

Close

Édaein O&rsquo;Connell arrived at 7.55am on Monday to get her nails done at KM Nails, in Listowel. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD

Édaein O’Connell arrived at 7.55am on Monday to get her nails done at KM Nails, in Listowel. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD

Édaein with nail technician Katelyn O&rsquo;Mahony

Édaein with nail technician Katelyn O’Mahony

Édaein chooses a colour

Édaein chooses a colour

/

Édaein O’Connell arrived at 7.55am on Monday to get her nails done at KM Nails, in Listowel. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD

Édaein O’ Connell

Not to be dramatic, but I would walk through fire to get my nails done. I would swim the length of the Shannon for gel polish and climb Carrauntoohil in a storm for a file and shape. Yet despite my bravado, I was no match for a global pandemic and sadly had to forgo my monthly manicure.

I last sat down with Katelyn O’Mahony in her Listowel salon in December, when we were full of hope for a meaningful Christmas, and I thought my nails would get more than a few pictures clamped around a gin and tonic. At that time, I couldn’t have imagined it would be another four months before I sat down on the hot seat once again.

Most Watched

Privacy