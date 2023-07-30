Author Trevor White: ‘Sit down, breathe and reconnect with the privilege of being alive. The rest is noise’

Trevor White worked as a journalist before launching The Dubliner magazine. In 2011 he founded the award-winning Little Museum of Dublin. The author of seven books, his latest, A Little History of Dublin, is published by Merrion Press.

WRITER: Thich Nhat Hanh

Thich Nhat Hanh died last year at the age of 95. The event was largely ignored in Ireland, but this Vietnamese Buddhist monk was an inspirational figure for millions of people all over the world.

Recently I have returned to some of his many books (and the Plum Village app). Their message remains as simple and powerful as ever. Life happens in the present moment. Sit down, breathe and reconnect with the privilege of being alive. The rest is noise.

FILM: Lola

Andrew Legge’s Lola is one of my favourite science fiction movies. Truly original, funny and moving, this Irish-made feature is destined to become a cult classic of low-budget moviemaking.

I also want to mention Dublin, Your Face, the winner of the 2023 Port Short film prize, which is free to watch on YouTube. In its tender affection for the capital, this seven-minute film should make us all proud. Natasha Waugh and Majella Kelly have created something magical in the film commissioned by the Little Museum and Dublin Port Company.

MUSIC: Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab is a gifted Pakistani composer and singer whose music is not easily classified. Yes, it’s ‘world’ music, and yes, it’s fusion, with a bit of a jazzy feel in parts, but such labels are too reductive for an artist whose ambition is almost as breathtaking as her voice.

Here is nothing less than “the maddening fabric of love and loss and tragedy in the world”. Start with her 2021 album Vulture Prince, or her latest, Love in Exile.

DUBLIN: Theatre

We’re blessed to have two world-class theatres in The Gate and The Abbey. When visitors ask me what to do here, I suggest seeing a play for a fraction of the price they would in London or New York. This summer, The Gate has a production of Fun Home that is simply unmissable.