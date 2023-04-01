Asking for a friend: ‘I’m happily married but my sex drive has vanished and I’m worried my husband will leave me. Can we reignite things?’

Q. My sex drive has completely disappeared. I don’t even feel frustrated about it if I’m being truthful. It just isn’t a thing I’m interested in right now. The problem is I’m married, and I worry about how my husband feels about me now. We have been married for six years and I love him to bits. He isn’t the issue at all, and he treats me really well. When we were having sex, it was great, and I had no complaints. I just don’t have any interest — it’s like I’m dead from the waist down. I don’t feel stressed or depressed and actually life is pretty good, so I can’t figure out why I feel like this. My husband isn’t putting pressure on me but I do worry that he will get fed up and it will be the end of our marriage. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night worrying about it, but still, I can’t break this block. What can I do to get things back on track?