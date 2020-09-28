| 10.9°C Dublin

Ask the therapist: I'm working and my husband still expects me to do all the chores - yet he's out of work and minding the kids at home

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating

Q Covid layoffs have meant that my husband is now at home with our four kids and I am the main breadwinner. We are at a point in our mortgage where it works well and our kids are over the moon to have my husband at home. However, it is causing a bit of friction in our relationship. I am angry that I still have to make the dinners and the lunches and that as soon as I am in the door, he says jokingly, 'That's me done!' But it isn't a joke. I have friends who are stay-at-home mothers and they make all the dinners, do the laundry - basically everything for the house as well as mind the kids. I come home to a pigsty and still do most of the housework. I am at breaking point and I don't know how to handle it.

A You are not alone, unfortunately. For you, this has been starkly highlighted as your husband's role has changed. It's super that the kids are happy to have him home, not so super that he is at present doing one part of this immensely comprehensive job. It sounds like he is doing a great job as their dad, but the job in its entirety entails a lot more than that.

The rest of the work is unseen, dirty, repetitive, boring, laborious, time-consuming, thankless and stuck on a constant repeat cycle.