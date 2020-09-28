Ask the therapist: I'm working and my husband still expects me to do all the chores - yet he's out of work and minding the kids at home

Q Covid layoffs have meant that my husband is now at home with our four kids and I am the main breadwinner. We are at a point in our mortgage where it works well and our kids are over the moon to have my husband at home. However, it is causing a bit of friction in our relationship. I am angry that I still have to make the dinners and the lunches and that as soon as I am in the door, he says jokingly, 'That's me done!' But it isn't a joke. I have friends who are stay-at-home mothers and they make all the dinners, do the laundry - basically everything for the house as well as mind the kids. I come home to a pigsty and still do most of the housework. I am at breaking point and I don't know how to handle it.

A You are not alone, unfortunately. For you, this has been starkly highlighted as your husband's role has changed. It's super that the kids are happy to have him home, not so super that he is at present doing one part of this immensely comprehensive job. It sounds like he is doing a great job as their dad, but the job in its entirety entails a lot more than that.

The rest of the work is unseen, dirty, repetitive, boring, laborious, time-consuming, thankless and stuck on a constant repeat cycle.

Listening to a song in the car today, the female artist sang, 'I don't cook and I don't clean' and I have to say I thought, 'Fair play' followed swiftly by, 'But if you don't who will?'

Not many have chefs and full-time house cleaners. I questioned my immediate and unconscious gender stereotyping and discrimination of what is expected of women in the home regardless of whether they work inside and/or outside the home.

The cumulative and constant toll of the physical, emotional and cognitive load of the home is not only weighing heavily upon women's shoulders, it is also damaging to women, their relationships and the continuation of this intergenerational gender expectations.

Never mind the glass ceiling, women need to break the home ceiling.

How did it work when you both worked outside the home? Have you ever done a household inventory of who does what? Hardly romantic but neither is resentment as home chores can quickly turn to home wars.

Men may feel that they do so much more than their fathers did, and they are right. However, British sociologist Ann Oakley's work showed that men overestimated the amount of housework they did and wanted to be praised for the 'help' they had already given. When asked to do more, the reaction can be quick, defensive and feeling slighted.

Blame is such an easy and yet utterly useless relationship rut to get into. A completely new conversation needs to happen. One that is productive and helpful but like all things housework related, it often has to get messier before a new way of being or system is put in place.

The frustration comes from knowing you are doing too much. The anger is from it not feeling fair, and the resentment is coming from feeling disconnected from your husband as you wonder how he doesn't see or hear you saying this each and every time.

This is the mental load - it is about the dishes and a whole lot more. What you need to figure out together is what specifically is the 'whole lot more' about?

Is it about feeling unsupported, unseen, taken for granted or just plain exhausted?

The only good thing about that is knowing that it is off balance and then figuring out what will work better.

A lot of the time there is no hurtful intent in not doing the dishes or leaving the wet clothes in the washing machine.

. The household division of labour imbalance was a problem pre-Covid but with no normal breaks to numb out the hostile noise, even from each other, it's propelling many couples to an exhausted and dangerous edge.

So, what can you do?

Again, this may seem incredibly unsexy but women who feel their husband/partner helps and supports them in housework have more sex.

It might be a good motivator to get off the couch and over to the sink.

Make a household task list - separately at first - of what you both do and then of what you think the other person does.

Be kind - this is not an invitation to fight.

Treat it like a work project and put down your ETC 'estimated time to complete' and compare and contrast.

Bring your sense of humour to this party, lots of patience, tolerance and both your ears. What you are unpacking here is heavy, old and entrenched belief systems that are as familial as they are old.

Keep reminding each other of the shared outcome you both want which is for this fight to come to a new working solution. This won't be a one conversation wonder. The division of labour will need constant re-adjustments as life throws more curve balls.

Maybe frame the conversation with this idea first - before you write the two lists, both of you write all the things each does well and what you like about them, three things each just to make it equal. It can help to soften and remind you to feel connected to each other rather than the usual argument of 'you never' or 'you always'. Let the conversation begin.

