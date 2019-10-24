Ask an expert: 'My boyfriend degrades me in bed'

I always knew he liked porn, but I never worried about it. Before when we had sex, it was fun and we felt close. But over the last few months, he has changed.

In bed, he wants to dominate me and he says degrading things to me during sex. Sometimes I go along with it, but I hate myself afterwards. The sex can be painful and he’s always pressuring me to play out porn sex on my body.

I know I shouldn’t, but I check his phone and he’s watching hardcore porn every day. I can’t talk to anyone about this as I’m so embarrassed. I don’t know how to talk to him about it either and I’m thinking of ending our relationship.

Answer: It must be so difficult for you to stay in this relationship. You have experienced the person you love and admire change dramatically. Your most intimate physical relationship has been transformed. Before, you felt safe and held with your partner.

Now, he has changed into someone who is trying to coerce and overpower you sexually. These experiences must have been frightening and disturbing for you. Because you were pressured, you have given in to this dynamic. You feel badgered into having sex in uncomfortable positions and consenting to humiliating acts.

Then there is the aftermath of self-recrimination where you reject yourself. It’s as if you’re being indirectly assaulted on a regular basis, which must be so confusing and intense. You have nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about. You have done nothing wrong. These shame feelings will only make you isolate yourself and hide, when what you most need now is support and affirmation from those around you.

It doesn’t seem as if you have a problem with porn. It sounds as if you have a problem with your partner’s coercive and increasingly aggressive behaviour in bed.

You describe the porn as ‘hardcore’ which I will assume is ‘gonzo’ porn. This is where women are always up for sex, no matter how painful, degrading or hurtful the act is. The word ‘no’ is absent from this sub-genre, regardless of how physically painful the sex is. The women are treated like playthings or verbally insulted by the men. They have no power in the sex acts. What they want always reflects what the man wants.

This porn sex is devoid of any intimacy or connection. The feelings we associate with lovemaking — like tenderness, affection and empathy — are replaced here by the very opposite: hate, anger and contempt. This is an empty, robotic numbed-out world where men treat women like objects to be used and violated.

You need to find ways to open up communication with your boyfriend. Even if you do decide to end the relationship, I think it would be really important for him to know why. That way, he would realise that his sexual choices are creating problems in his life. He might begin to see how his porn habit props up an industry that promotes violence against women.

You could explain to him how you have been affected by the constant sexual pressure he’s been putting on you. How he hasn’t allowed you to say ‘no’ or to put down your boundary. That you find it really awkward to even be discussing this.

Tell him how the sexual positions have physically hurt you and made you feel worthless. That you are confused about how much he has changed from the kind, loving partner you first met. You could ask him why he is becoming so reliant on this type of porn.

Scared

A recent study at the Indiana University School of Public Health found that nearly a quarter of women in the United States have felt scared during sex.

In Emily Rothman’s Ted talk on adolescents and pornography, “11pc of the teen girls in the sample reported that they had been forced or threatened to do sexual things that the perpetrator saw in pornography... so, many young people’s sexuality is being shaped by an industry that is capitalising off an audience’s fascination with seeing women in particular, not just having sex, but being choked, gagged, slapped, spit upon, ejaculated upon, called degrading names over and over during sex, and not always clearly with their consent.”

In my work with adolescents, I am noticing an alarming void around issues of consent.

In her book Pornland, Gail Dines writes: “When men click on these gonzo sites, they come away with messages that seep into the core of their sexual identity.”

Young men often don’t want to behave this way, but because they’re so influenced by porn, they believe that this is what young people want.

Adolescents are turning to pornography for their sexual education because they can’t find reliable information elsewhere. It is creeping into young people’s sex lives and schools are failing to provide sex education that’s porn-aware.

We need to facilitate learning environments for young people where they can discuss their views on porn; where they can be taught when to know if they’re hurting someone during sex; where they can learn how to recognise healthy boundaries around flirting, kissing and sexting.

We need to talk to them about the pleasures and comfort of sexual intimacy in an inclusive and non-judgmental way.

I hope your boyfriend is open enough to listen to your concerns. Your wake-up call may be the first time he has ever reflected on the impact of his porn use.

I hope this difficult experience helps you to find a new voice to mark your boundary, so that in future, you will know how to make yourself heard and how to feel safe in your sexual

relationships.

