Ask Allison: 'My husband prioritises his needs over the family'

Q Since we have had kids, I feel like my husband and I have very different values. He always puts the adults first - for example, if the kids are starving but he wants to finish something first, he will leave them waiting. He wants us to spend more time on our own as a couple even though we hardly see our kids as it is with work, and gets really annoyed when I say that any spare time I have, I want to spend as a family. I would like to take a step back and work part-time - or not at all - to spend more time with the kids, but he says we can't as it would affect my pension and our savings.

Our kids are small now and I really want to be with them all the time - for them as much as for me - but I can't get my husband to agree. Also, I feel like we may not be able to work this out as the differences are so fundamental. Have you any advice as to how I can get him to see the value in what I am proposing?

A How was your husband before you had children? Would he put his needs first, which is normal before having children but was it something you noticed or were irritated by? What is the culture in his family of origin, is it adults first?