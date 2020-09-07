Ask Allison: 'My husband prioritises his needs over the family'

Q Since we have had kids, I feel like my husband and I have very different values. He always puts the adults first - for example, if the kids are starving but he wants to finish something first, he will leave them waiting. He wants us to spend more time on our own as a couple even though we hardly see our kids as it is with work, and gets really annoyed when I say that any spare time I have, I want to spend as a family. I would like to take a step back and work part-time - or not at all - to spend more time with the kids, but he says we can't as it would affect my pension and our savings.

Our kids are small now and I really want to be with them all the time - for them as much as for me - but I can't get my husband to agree. Also, I feel like we may not be able to work this out as the differences are so fundamental. Have you any advice as to how I can get him to see the value in what I am proposing?

A How was your husband before you had children? Would he put his needs first, which is normal before having children but was it something you noticed or were irritated by? What is the culture in his family of origin, is it adults first?

Our values are so important but they are deeply embedded often unconsciously within the family norm impacting and influencing how you think, behave and respond/react. It is easy to be blind-sighted by what outsiders can see as your family norm.

Your husband may not be aware of how upset you are by his behaviour, or he may be, but by giving some time to unpack what it means to him, to you as a couple and to the family, you may see how to work towards trying to meet everyone's needs. With the intent of crafting a way of being collaborative parents, with some generosity on both sides see if a solution can be worked out, and if not, then see what the next steps are.

A big danger is to assume your norm is right and his is wrong. This is a problem many parents face with their spouse, other parents and with life in general.

When we see someone doing something differently from the way you think it should be done it can trigger a strong reaction. Never is this more true than in parenting. The the feelings may come up fast and you may feel angry, frustrated, impatient and upset.

My advice is to tune into your reaction. What is coming up for you? I'm going to encourage you to write this out before you speak with your husband. This is also a safe way to vent in a way that won't hurt his feelings or be a destructive conversation and will help you defuse the situation as it is for you.

Get your pen and paper and answer these questions:

⬤ What would you say your family of origin's values were?

⬤ What were the values around parenting and family?

⬤ What beliefs did you take from your mother and your father about their respective parenting roles?

⬤ Did your parents make time for themselves as a couple?

⬤ What values did you admire?

⬤ What values did you disagree with?

⬤ What are your core values about being a mother, being in a family and the role of a father?

By answering these questions, you can be more comfortable about what is important to you, what is a non-negotiable and what you can be flexible with in your parenting 'negotiations'. Creating boundaries about what is acceptable and unacceptable for you will create clarity and reduce misunderstandings.

I would suggest coming at this with a curious rather than with an interrogative tone. Rather than getting him to see the value of what you are proposing, explore firstly what it means for you and then start the conversation about where he is coming from and why.

From what you have written, it could be said that your husband values looking after his own needs first and spending time with you as a couple. Can you see some merit in this?

Women can struggle to give themselves permission to put themselves first. Be it familial or cultural conditioning but an expression I would hear a lot at work is 'I never saw my mother sit down or relax.' The subversive issue with leaving this cognitively unchallenged is that you absorbed a message that it is your role to put others' needs first.

When you consider what you were initially attracted to in your husband, perhaps his ability to mind himself and you was something that pulled you towards him? The challenge now is to see if, and how, you can blend two ways of being to meet everyone's needs.

Do you struggle putting yourself first? Not only is it important for you and your physical, mental and emotional health but the inter-generational influence is not to be minimised.

It is good for your children to see you setting healthy boundaries for yourself and for you to spend time together as a couple. The conversation is to bring in your values about how important it is for you to fulfil your mother role that feels congruent for you. Having worked through your parenting values, I hope it provides the clarity of heart and mind about what is important to you.

Working practically on a financial plan with budgets to see if it can work for you all as a family is another important piece of the puzzle. Not much point having a huge pension if you don't get on with each other when the children are gone. What you put into your marriage now is future-proofing the emotional safety as much as a pension protects your family financially.

If you have a query for this page email allisonk@independent.ie