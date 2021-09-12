As the Nevermind baby sues Nirvana, is it OK to share photos of your kids before they’re old enough to consent?

Three decades ago, Spencer Elden was the baby on what has become one of the most iconic album covers in history. Ironically enough, the photo showed a naked baby reaching for a dollar bill and now, just as Nirvana’s album Nevermind is about to celebrate its 30th birthday, Elden could be seen to be reaching for money again as he sues the band, alleging the image constitutes child pornography. Last month, he filed a lawsuit claiming that he “has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages” because the band “knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography” when they released the album featuring Elden’s nude image in 1991.

The band paid his parents $200 at the time. I wouldn’t bet my firstborn on Spencer Elden winning his case, but it does re-raise an interesting question. Is it OK to share photos of your children publicly before they’re old enough to consent? Photos of children used to be kept in photo albums (or covered in finger marks and piled into drawers) but now they’re being shared online, potentially to audiences of millions.

The practice is so common it’s got its own portmanteau. A blend of sharing and parenting, the word ‘sharenting’ has been born. Since social media has boomed and ‘mommy influencers’ across the globe have made billions in endorsement deals with brands, selling everything from ‘Daddle saddles’ – for when a parent gets on all fours for ‘horsie’ rides – to over-the-door baby holders for when you need to close the door on them but want to make sure they’re OK… I think that’s what it’s for.

The fact is, long before children are able to consent or even conceive of what a social network is, they are being photographed and uploaded to an unknown number of strangers. It’s likely that this area of law will soon get a shake-up as the children of high-profile vloggers come of litigation age. It’s similar in its essence to the arguments about child actors and whether they ever really consented to being auditioned. The difference is that child actors are paid and there are incredibly strict rules around how many hours they can work and how their schooling fits in. As a child actor, your privacy isn’t exploited in the way it can be by these parental influencers. I followed one of these accounts while writing this. The child is hysterical, ridiculous and adorable but I did wonder how she’ll feel about videos of her tantrums and potty monologues being public when she’s older. Thanks to her mother, who uses the hashtags #momlife and #mommyblogger, you can virtually follow her child every day. To the doctor, to the playground, to her brother’s baseball games, for a nap, to the beach or wherever else they go. Economics aside, there are bigger and more serious questions to be asked about what happens to pictures of your children when you put them on the internet. Authorities in France warned parents that they could face a future fine of up to €45,000 or a year in prison for posting intimate photos of their children online without the kids’ permission. It’s the source of a great parenting divide. On one side you have the ‘sharents’ who allow the world in on every detail, often starting with the first ultrasound scan. On the other side, there are the more cautious, privacy-conscious types who keep their pictures on their phones or maybe in a drawer. I understand the impulse to share. We share so much of our lives now. Something so fundamentally joyful and exciting as having a kid growing up in front of you must be hard not to share with the world. A recent UK survey revealed an average parent will post almost 1,500 photos of their child online before they turn five. The same study found that only 10pc of parents reported being “very confident” in managing privacy settings. It’s lovely to see my friends’ kids growing up and hitting their milestones. Without seeing photos online I would definitely not feel as connected to some of their offspring. For families spread across the globe, you can understand the impulse to share the candid shots to combat the feeling of missing out. I think tightening the rules around sharenting is, crucially, less about controlling parents and more about giving kids the right to enter adulthood free to create their own digital footprint. A right that we all had but is not guaranteed for future generations.