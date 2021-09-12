| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As the Nevermind baby sues Nirvana, is it OK to share photos of your kids before they’re old enough to consent?

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Three decades ago, Spencer Elden was the baby on what has become one of the most iconic album covers in history. Ironically enough, the photo showed a naked baby reaching for a dollar bill and now, just as Nirvana’s album Nevermind is about to celebrate its 30th birthday, Elden could be seen to be reaching for money again as he sues the band, alleging the image constitutes child pornography. Last month, he filed a lawsuit claiming that he “has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages” because the band “knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography” when they released the album featuring Elden’s nude image in 1991.

The band paid his parents $200 at the time. I wouldn’t bet my firstborn on Spencer Elden winning his case, but it does re-raise an interesting question. Is it OK to share photos of your children publicly before they’re old enough to consent? Photos of children used to be kept in photo albums (or covered in finger marks and piled into drawers) but now they’re being shared online, potentially to audiences of millions.

The practice is so common it’s got its own portmanteau. A blend of sharing and parenting, the word ‘sharenting’ has been born. Since social media has boomed and ‘mommy influencers’ across the globe have made billions in endorsement deals with brands, selling everything from ‘Daddle saddles’ for when a parent gets on all fours for ‘horsie’ rides – to over-the-door baby holders for when you need to close the door on them but want to make sure they’re OK… I think that’s what it’s for.  

Most Watched

Privacy