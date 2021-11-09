As bosses plan the return to the office, what they haven’t grasped is that workers are simply burnt out

As employees around the country return to the office, we’re being asked questions that will ultimately determine the future of work.

How many days a week would we like to work from home? How can we create a better work environment? How do we feel about masks in the office and, ahem, asking colleagues about their vaccination status?

HR staff have their work cut out for them as they draft elaborate Return to Work reports and questionnaires. But while employee consensus is a step in the right direction, I can’t help but wonder if they’re missing the crucial questions.

The elephant in the room is the fact that many employees would prefer to never see a water-cooler again.

But the other, far more important, issue is that most employees are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. They have reached the point of burnout and while hybrid working sounds fun and futuristic, they would much rather hibernate for the foreseeable future.

Pandemic burnout has become a talking point in recent months but it has yet to become part of the Return to Work playbook.

Progressive companies such as Nike and Bumble have given their staff extra paid leave to help combat pandemic exhaustion but here in Ireland it seems we haven’t yet established the link between the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ and the existential fatigue that workers are experiencing.

We like to think that the huge numbers of people quitting their jobs amidst the pandemic have ‘reassessed their priorities’ and are planning to grow vegetables, learn the guitar and live the good life.

The sad truth, however, is that many of them are burnt out after almost two years of fear, uncertainty and “You’re on mute!” They’re not quitting because they had a lockdown epiphany. They’re quitting because they’ve lost their passion and motivation.

Yes, we’re on the road to the ‘new normal’ but you don’t just shake off the trauma of the pandemic. It sits under the skin and wears into the body until one day you’re standing in the frozen food aisle of Tesco and wondering what exactly you’re doing there.

It can lead to insomnia, irritability and poor concentration, headaches, jaw clenching and muscle tension. Yet for most people, it has manifested as extreme fatigue and exhaustion, which can make a night out feel like climbing Everest.

Workers tend to reach for vague euphemisms or buzzwords like ‘pandemic brain’, ‘Zoom fatigue’ and ‘languishing’ when they start to feel this way. Others mainline Floradix in the hope that it might awaken them from their perpetual tiredness.

Yet very few will use the word ‘burnout’ because, let’s face it, burnout carries stigma. I recently spoke to a man who opened up about his workplace burnout experience on LinkedIn. He agreed to share his story for a feature in this newspaper but then, a few weeks later, he had second thoughts.

Admitting to workplace burnout had led to career repercussions, he told me. He wishes now that he had kept it under wraps.

And that, right there, is the problem. We know from countless studies that pandemic burnout is a real issue. We know compassion fatigue is increasing among healthcare workers — just ask anyone who’s been in A&E recently.

We only have to look at parents to know that most of them could do with a two-week sleep and a cup of hot, sugary tea to get over the shock of the failed homeschooling experiment.

Pandemic burnout is staring us in the face and yet, in a culture of increased employee engagement surveys, we’re failing to ask the right questions, at the right time, in the right way.

If you really want to know how your employees are coping with the pandemic, ask them if they’re tired — and then do something about it.

Blurred lines of modelling industry

Whether you like model Emily Ratajkowski or not, you’ve got to respect her transition from doe-eyed, pouting model to brutally honest, no-holds-barred truth-teller.

Ratajkowski has lifted the lid on the realities of the modelling industry in recent months and her latest revelations have brought the dubious work of paid “good-time party girls” into sharp focus.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski revealed that she was paid $25K to attend the Super Bowl with the fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low who is facing eight charges of money laundering. “I was on the clock,” she admitted.

The 30-year-old model also opened up about her attendance at other VIP parties. “The terms of agreement weren’t named,” she said. “I found out later that they invited girls who couldn’t afford food or a nice meal out to these fancy dinners in LA. That was a motivator for them to come. And that’s manipulation.”

Anyone who has hung around the velvet ropes of nightclubs in LA or Ibiza has no doubt seen this dynamic at play. Yet while we might be inclined to think it’s a quid pro quo arrangement, it’s worth considering the people — the agents, bookers and publicists — who broker such deals for a 10pc cut. They’re complicit, yes, but in some cases they’re entirely culpable.

Big Bird gets in on the vaccination culture war

The culture war over vaccination status reached a fever pitch at the weekend when Sesame Street’s Big Bird, portrayed as a six-year-old, took to Twitter to announce that he got vaccinated. “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!,” he wrote. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

US President Joe Biden praised Big Bird for getting the jab while Ted Cruz described the move as “Government propaganda”. Who knew a cartoon bird could stir up such controversy?