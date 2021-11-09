| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As bosses plan the return to the office, what they haven’t grasped is that workers are simply burnt out

Katie Byrne

Many workers are exhausted and experiencing burnout. Picture posed Expand
Big Bird took to Twitter to announce he was vaccinated Expand
Emily Ratajkowski Expand

Close

Many workers are exhausted and experiencing burnout. Picture posed

Many workers are exhausted and experiencing burnout. Picture posed

Big Bird took to Twitter to announce he was vaccinated

Big Bird took to Twitter to announce he was vaccinated

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

/

Many workers are exhausted and experiencing burnout. Picture posed

As employees around the country return to the office, we’re being asked questions that will ultimately determine the future of work.

How many days a week would we like to work from home? How can we create a better work environment? How do we feel about masks in the office and, ahem, asking colleagues about their vaccination status?

HR staff have their work cut out for them as they draft elaborate Return to Work reports and questionnaires. But while employee consensus is a step in the right direction, I can’t help but wonder if they’re missing the crucial questions.

Most Watched

Privacy