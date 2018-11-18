A host of stars of stage and screen are supporting sick children and their families in raising vital funds and awareness this Christmas

'As a parent, you will do whatever it takes to make your child better' - Colin Farrell

The stars – including Colin Farrell, Johnny Sexton, Victoria Smurfit, Domhnall Gleeson The Edge, Andrea Corr and Laura Whitmore - generously gave of their time to take part in a new, important fundraising campaign, to raise life-saving, life-enhancing funds for sick children through the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation, Crumlin (CMRF Crumlin).

It’s called Childhood Illness Takes Too Much #WhateverItTakes — and it kicks off this week.

CMRF Crumlin is the charity fundraising body for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre.

Last year, CMRF Crumlin raised over €11.9m, which went directly to the research of children’s illnesses, as well as to improving the quality of the lives of the children who find themselves in hospital.

This year, they hope to raise €12.5m to meet planned expenditure that will ramp up paediatric research, purchase life-saving equipment and put more support in place for sick children and their families.

Childhood Illness Takes Too Much #WhateverItTakes is the brainchild of long-standing CMRF Crumlin supporter, fashion photographer Emily Quinn, and CMRF Crumlin CEO, Lisa-Nicole Dunne. The campaign features some of our favourite exports photographed by Emily, with a favourite toy from their childhood. Or something that they felt was important to their childhood, and to the person they went on to become.

The message from the celebrities featured is clear: we survived childhood; we got to play and explore, and look what we did.

As an adult, Colin Farrell has first-hand experience of the draining worry and stress of having a child with special needs, as his first-born son, James, has Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition.

“As a parent, you will do whatever it takes to make your child better, and you want to know that you have the best people around you, giving the best care, best knowledge, and best treatments,” says Colin.

“Some children are born fighting for their first breaths, and others fight all through their lives. Imagine not being able to breathe, or holding your tiny baby while they fight for every breath?” says Colin.

“New innovations in cardiology and cystic fibrosis can literally be life-changing for children, and we need to make that possible. We need to find answers for these children. I’m in. Whatever it takes.”

Victoria Smurfit, too, has first-hand experience, as a mother, of living a life that revolves around hospitals for the care and future of the most precious being in her life — her daughter, Evie, who has Stargardt disease.

“When your own kid is sick, the feeling of being out of control is very difficult. It’s really hard, because your natural instinct as a parent is to protect your kids, and not being able to do this is hard,” says Victoria.

“You place your trust in, thankfully, very capable hands, but stepping back and not being the boss is tremendously hard. Any time I’ve been in need of our great hospitals, I’ve been overwhelmed by how much they do, and how much they need our support to continue the essential work they do. The spirit of Crumlin is so positive and upbeat in the face of such potential and real pain. The only time a parent is truly vulnerable and pained is when their child is struggling.”

