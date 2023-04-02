‘As a kid you’re thinking: ‘I look like everyone else. I act like everyone else. Why does nobody like me?’

There’s a page in the first of Aoife Dooley’s Frankie books, a two-part graphic novel series about a preteen who is autistic, which took a month to complete. It was a scene in which the heroine’s mother is sick in hospital, loosely based on Aoife’s own life; her mother Gráinne died in May 2013.

“I was so used to avoiding it and not talking about it,” she says now of her mother’s illness and death. “But as I was drawing, it was real, it was right in front of me. I kept thinking, ‘oh God, I’m not doing that page today,’” she laughs gently, describing how kickstarting the Frankie books – the second of which, Finding My Voice, was published this week – made her realise how much unprocessed grief she had to work through.

It was not just her mother’s death: Aoife had already lost her father in late 2017 and been diagnosed with autism at the age of 27, in April 2018. There was a lot to come to terms with. “I was in that kind of state of ‘just work, just get through it’. I wasn’t letting myself grieve.”

As she struggled to move forward with the new project, Aoife knew she needed to go back to counselling. She credits the Frankie books with helping her get to where she is now: a better place in terms of her mental health and emotional wellbeing than ever before.

“That book changed my life and I think it’s changing other kids’ lives,” she says of her debut Frankie’s World, which was published in January last year and created during the pandemic. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I feel like that’s my calling. I go into schools now [for talks], and I see little kids, and they’re like, ‘I don’t like my autism, I don’t like who I am’.

“I wanted to do something around autism and around being different because when I was a kid, there were no books where there were people like me.”

After her talks, Aoife will receive messages from parents telling her how much she has changed their child’s perspective. “I’ve never had that before with anything. I feel like I’m making a difference and I want to continue to do that,” she says, welling up, then apologising for getting emotional.

The Frankie books, dedicated to “anyone and everyone who feels like they don’t fit in,” are like Aoife herself: funny, sweet, and moving in their emotional honesty.

An award-winning illustrator, author and comedian, Aoife had previously written books for adults – her series Your One Nikita – and for small children, one of which, 123 Ireland!, won Best Children’s Book at the An Post Book Awards in 2019.

With the Frankie series, she wanted to create something that would be empowering for pre-teens, but as she looked back at her own past, she realised there was so much she had never come to terms with, even beyond the deaths of her parents.

“How was I actually going to talk about this and write about if I haven’t processed it myself? It got to the stage where I didn’t even realise who I was, because I was people-pleasing all the time. I had to do a lot of work going back to my childhood, being bullied and stuff, and I think that really helped me write this truthfully. Because I was able to handle it then.

“I told myself to ‘use your voice, always be proud of who you are’, when I wasn’t proud of who I was. I feel like I’m very much in that space now, which is good. I don’t think I’ve been any more ‘me’.

“I’ve gone back to all the things I loved when I was a teenager,” she laughs, gesturing at the Korn T-shirt she’s wearing, “I’m playing Pokémon all the time, not hiding who I am. It’s really nice.”

Aoife, who turns 32 next month, has spoken in the past about how receiving her autism diagnosis in her twenties unleashed a sense of grief for her younger, misunderstood self.

“Getting a diagnosis is a huge relief, but I do think a lot of people need counselling afterwards, because you’re after living in a world where people didn’t understand you or they didn’t believe you.”

Counselling, restarted during the pandemic with a new therapist, also helped her to properly grieve the deaths of her parents, as she learned for the first time how to access and cope with her own emotions.

“A couple of years ago it didn’t feel like my mum [had ever] existed. I just pretended that it didn’t happen. I think that only came from finding out I was autistic. I was finding my way for the first time on my own. And who I was. It was very stressful and very intense.”

The diagnosis in 2018 helped her to make sense of herself, but it took five years, she can see now, to really process it. She realised there were parts of herself she had concealed her entire life, “because they made other people feel uncomfortable. That’s part of the grieving stage, you almost go back in time and you’re like, ‘oh that makes sense because of this, I did that because it made me feel safe.’”

​She can see now that she’d spent a lot of time and energy as a child and as an adult trying to fit in, and that this too had led to the downward slide she had found herself on, especially after her father’s death.

“It was awful,” she says of the feeling of being outside of things, of the rejection, and the sense at times that she was too much for other people and that nobody liked her.

“I got really depressed over it. It was only really in the last couple of years that I started to come out of it, then other people kind of encouraged me.”

One of these was the comedian Dylan Moran – “one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Aoife says.

Alongside her graphic design and illustration work, Aoife had made inroads into comedy in 2017, supported initially by, among others, PJ Gallagher. “There were so many bad things that happened to me up until that point, I was like, ‘nothing can be worse’. I kind of had that attitude going on stage. I wasn’t afraid. That was kinda nice.”

Success came quickly and her third gig was at the Vodafone Comedy Festival. But after her father died, she took a step back. “If I look at pictures of myself back then, and the kind of comedy that I was talking about, it’s so different to what I do now. I just completely took the piss out of myself, how I looked.

“I was doing it so I could say it myself before someone else could say it. If I set myself up, you can’t hurt me. And it’s funny because the only person that I was hurting was myself. I didn’t respect myself. I didn’t appreciate the things that I was good at.”

Moran asked her why she had stopped doing comedy. “I said, ‘oh I don’t know, I don’t really feel like I fit in to that world.’”

His reply helped her to change how she thought about herself. “He was like, ‘listen you’re a flavour, not everyone’s going to like you’. I loved that. It just twigged in my brain. I was like, ‘well, I don’t like olives, olives are disgusting but some other people love olives.’”

She has learned to have boundaries, too.

“I had no boundaries, for myself, or for other people. I think a lot of people don’t understand that, unless they’re autistic themselves. Because you just come across as a weird, clingy person to other people.”

Now, she feels being autistic feels like “you’re almost part of a cool club. I wish I’d looked at it like this when I was a kid, because I didn’t know.”

Until she was five, Aoife lived with her mother, and grandmother Margaret, in Ballymun, before she and her mum moved to Coolock with her stepfather Dermot. Her mother, her “best friend” with whom she had “an amazing relationship,” had a heart condition. “She was in and out of hospital all the time. We were aware she wasn’t well, but she was going to the gym and stuff, and she was like ‘I’m grand.’”

Aoife recalls always feeling like an outsider.

“It’s funny how other kids can see it in you. Everyone in my class, they didn’t know I was autistic but they knew I was different. It’s like everyone else knew before I did.”

It was obvious she was being excluded; there would be birthday parties she was not invited to, Kris Kindles she was left out of. “It made you feel other. That was hard, because you didn’t understand why. You’re looking in the mirror as a kid thinking: ‘Well, I look like everyone else, I think I act like everyone else. I like the same things as everyone else. Why does nobody like me?’”

​Secondary school was easier. She went to a new school where no one knew her and having been “a total dork” in primary, decided “nobody’s going to mess with me, I’m a total badass. I was the class clown”. She had a group of friends also interested in rock music. “We were all kind of weird or different in our own ways, so I kind of really felt like I did fit in.”

I presented myself as if I have the best life. It was all fake

Academically, she feels the teachers gave up on her, something which used to frustrate her mother. And the ‘masking’ she now realises she was doing was draining.

“I was physically and mentally exhausted by the time I finished secondary school. It just felt like it was all an act, to fit in. I presented myself as really funny, happy-go-lucky, nothing’s ever wrong in my life, I have the best life. It was all fake.”

​After school, Aoife studied graphic design, first for a diploma in Coláiste Dhúlaigh, then in DIT for a degree. She masked more at this time than during secondary school.

“Really cringey,” she laughs, describing one incident at a student’s house, working on a group project. “I got put with the cool gang, and I was like, ‘I really have to try and fit in now, make sure that these people like me.’”

She recalls wondering to herself what people her age liked, what they were interested in, then announcing at the group meeting – Aoife mimes ostentatiously checking her watch – “how much longer are we gonna work on this project, ‘cause I’ve got some hot sex to get to later on.”

She adds that at the time she was probably a virgin. She’s comfortable talking about this now, she says. It was funny, the discomfort has receded. But at the time, her brain instantly berated her: why did I say that? “That was very stressful. I was trying so hard just to appear normal.”

Being autistic is not the problem, Aoife says. “There’s nothing wrong with being autistic. But it’s the way that other make people make you feel for being different. The exclusion of it.”

As we talk in the studio in her apartment, her boyfriend Karl is in another room; they’ve been living together since November 2017. They met 12 years ago, on a dating app called Tagged, when Aoife was 20.

“I just kind of felt safe, and that he was a nice guy.”

​It was two years later that Gráinne died. Aoife was home that night, with her mother, stepfather, and her sister Orla, (seven years younger than Aoife, her stepfather and mother’s daughter). Aoife was upstairs in her room working on an essay for college. Her mother had been in hospital that day.

“She was downstairs and she shouted up, ‘night Aoife, love you.’” Just afterwards, Aoife went to say goodnight, only to find her mother on the ground, her stepfather trying to help her. Aoife’s brain shut down, and she found herself unable to use her phone to call an ambulance.

“That was terrifying, because I didn’t know what to do. I just didn’t know how to process it.”

She gets out of her seat to show me what she did do, pacing up and down the room repeating the phrase “oh my God”. “For about 20 minutes that’s all I was doing.”

Things got a bit mad after that, she says. Unable to cope with the grief, she became addicted to smoking weed.

“I did take other things, whatever, to make me not feel. I was in that state of being numb.”

She moved between her nana’s house and Karl’s, “I was living out of a Superquinn bag.”

But it was at this time that she created her character Nikita, which, having first featured on Aoife’s Facebook and Instagram, went on to be the subject of two books and an RTÉ Player animated series.

“It was almost like that was my way of coping, constantly drawing. I would not be doing what I’m doing today if that did not happen. I was going through such a hard time that it was like, this is the only thing that I have that’s safe. No one can take this from me. That’s where Nikita came from. The Facebook, Instagram book series.”

Aoife had grown up not knowing her biological father. Her mother would tell her small details and two years after Gráinne died, she decided to try to find him.

“I didn’t want to do it when she was alive because I wanted to respect her, I didn’t want to bring him into our lives when she clearly didn’t want that.”

She had no details other than her father Mark’s name, and an area he had once lived in London, the city he was from. She contacted a people-tracing agency.

Her father was found, and in 2015 she went to meet him in London for the day. Two weeks later, she returned to spend five days with him. “A day wasn’t enough, I wanted to hang out. We got on really well.”

It was weird and slightly awkward too, she admits, meeting a stranger who looked like her. And it was sad – her father was an alcoholic, and she could see the damage drinking had wrought.

Afterwards, he called Aoife to tell her he thought she too would become an alcoholic, that he could see that potential in her. She knows now that he was trying to look out for her, but at the time it led to a row, and further estrangement. “He was trying to help me because he could see that I do have that in me as well. I was addicted to weed, other things. I could easily go down the same road he did.”

Their reunion was the second and last time she would meet her father, who she thinks was also autistic. Mark died in October 2017.

​Things began to spiral further. “I just said to myself: ‘Someone has put a curse on me. How can this keep happening?’”

​As we talk in her home studio, sun streams through the window, but far more striking is the pink and red colour scheme Aoife has painted the room, and the illustrations and quirky interior pieces she has dotted about the place. It feels like a lovely positive space, I tell her.

“The day before I was offered this place, I told my nana I wanted to kill myself. I didn’t want to be here anymore. And the next day I went to do a gig in Bray.

“I think that’s with a lot of comedians as well, they’re very unhappy and then they go on stage and it’s like ‘hey,’” she smiles and waves her hands. “So that’s what I was doing. Getting this place as well and having my own space, if I didn’t have that I don’t think I’d be able to grow.”

Now that she’s in a much better head space, she plans on returning to comedy. “I feel confident, I feel good. Because I’m in a different place now.”

Decorating the room herself, and the other spaces in the apartment that bear the Dooley aesthetic – bold graphics, bright colours – was a big sign of Aoife’s burgeoning confidence in herself.

She’s beginning to learn how to look after herself properly, she says. “I’m all about my work. I come secondary to my work. So I’m trying to get on top of those things fully. Getting the weekly shop in, looking after my skin, these kind of things.

“It was a really big thing for me to do up this room. And not only this room, I’ve done the bathroom, the hall, the sitting room,” she says with a smile, looking about herself proudly.

“It was me trusting in myself that now I can do this, and I’m going to do it right and do a good job.

“It was also about turning over a new leaf, because the apartment still looked like it did when I moved in when my dad died. It’s time for this apartment to look the way I feel.”

‘Finding My Voice’, by Aoife Dooley, is published by Scholastic, €9.99, and out now