Artist Alice Fitzgerald: ‘As a former Stoneybatter dweller, it’s great to have a film like this to document the era’

Dublin-based Alice Fitzgerald is an artist and member of Damn Fine Print. She’s exhibiting alongside Sean Scully and Dorothy Cross in the group exhibition ‘Island’ with Ceadogán Rugmakers at Dublin’s Hang Tough Contemporary from January 26.

BOOK: Notes to Self

Lately, I’m reading a lot of memoir-style writing from women navigating midlife. Emilie Pine’s Notes to Self hit me in the gut. It’s raw, it’s honest. She’s dealing with the big stuff, like loss and grief.

It challenged me to reflect more on my own place in the world. She’s done with the silence around woman’s lives and bodies. She explores the importance of showing rather than hiding our vulnerability and inadequacies. ​

Expand Close Limited editions – Alice Fitzgerald's 'Forms in Colour II' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limited editions – Alice Fitzgerald's 'Forms in Colour II'

FILM: North Circular

North Circular, by Luke McManus, captures beautifully the spirit and sounds of this special part of Dublin. As a former Stoneybatter dweller, it’s wonderful to meet the characters, hear their stories and listen to some banging tunes. As the city changes so much it’s great to have a film like this to document the era.

You can also add me to the long list of Sharon Horgan fans – I’m lapping up the new series of Motherland. I feel “seen” as I navigate the emotional roller coaster that is motherhood. I relate to Julia and her overwhelm as a stretched parent.​

Expand Close Filmmaker Luke McManus on the North Circular Road. Picture by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Filmmaker Luke McManus on the North Circular Road. Picture by Steve Humphreys

PODCAST: United Ireland

The United Ireland podcast with Una Mullally and Andrea Horan is fab. They ceased it last summer, but I still find myself listening to old episodes. It’s two smart, relatable women, having the craic and telling it like it is. It’s political talk that’s refreshing, accessible and fun.

I’m also enjoying the Three Castles Burning social history podcast, dedicated to Dublin, by Donal Fallon. It sheds light on so many forgotten stories and corners of my city. I tried to buy Donal’s new book as a Christmas present for my husband, only to find he’d already bought it for himself.​

GIG FOR 2023: Pulp

I can’t wait for Pulp at St Anne’s Park this June. They are the most creative band to come out of Britpop, in my opinion. Jarvis Cocker is one talented dude. As a teenager I was enthralled by the kitsch, the kitchen-sink dramas, the disco-pop-synth. They are a mish-mash of everything curious and wonderful in the world.