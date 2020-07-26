| 11.9°C Dublin

Art with heart: Highlights from the Creators Against Covid-19 exhibition

It was the art project that raised spirits, as well as vital funds for charity, during lockdown. Now, Creatives Against Covid-19 has been turned into an impactful exhibition at the Guinness Storehouse

Creatives Against Covid exhibition at the Guinness Storehouse. Design by Chloe Doyle Expand
The submission from street artist Emmalene Blake Expand
Creatives Against Covid exhibition at the Guinness Storehouse. Design by Fuchsia McAree Expand
Artwork for the Creatives Against Covid-19 project created by Jack Collins Expand
Creatives Against Covid exhibition at the Guinness Storehouse. Design by Matthieu Chardon Expand
Design by Pan Cooke Expand

'We flooded Instagram with positivity and joy," Celine Dee says. To do so is no small feat in the often toxic environment of social media platforms - and especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Celine, along with her colleagues at Dublin branding agency RichardsDee, set up Creatives Against Covid-19, an art project that has now been turned into an exhibition at the Guinness Storehouse.

The idea was born after Celine's team were moved by figures released early in lockdown that showed an increase in calls for help to the ISPCC Childline and Women's Aid. After approaching the charities to offer its support, the agency developed a brief, calling on creatives to submit artworks that would be sold to raise funds for both causes.

The response was overwhleming, with over 1,200 pieces submitted from 30 countries. These included everything from photographs and graphic designs to poems, which were sold as prints for €40 each.