| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Arriving in Ireland alone was difficult. But kind volunteers have helped me a lot and given me the chance to improve my English’

Lusiwe Ndiweni with Fáilte Isteach volunteer Martin Vernon pictured in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand

Close

Lusiwe Ndiweni with Fáilte Isteach volunteer Martin Vernon pictured in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Lusiwe Ndiweni with Fáilte Isteach volunteer Martin Vernon pictured in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Lusiwe Ndiweni with Fáilte Isteach volunteer Martin Vernon pictured in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Anne Dempsey

Lusiwe Ndiweni arrived in Ireland from Zimbabwe in 2017. Ever since, the 37-year-old has lived in Lisdoonvarna Direct Provision Centre, Co Clare.

I came to Ireland because I needed to be safe,” she explains. But settling in wasn’t easy.

Most Watched

Privacy