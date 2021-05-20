‘Arriving in Ireland alone was difficult. But kind volunteers have helped me a lot and given me the chance to improve my English’

Lusiwe Ndiweni arrived in Ireland from Zimbabwe in 2017. Ever since, the 37-year-old has lived in Lisdoonvarna Direct Provision Centre, Co Clare.

“I came to Ireland because I needed to be safe,” she explains. But settling in wasn’t easy.

“Arriving in Ireland alone was difficult. I did not know anybody, and the weather was very cold. It’s not easy living in direct provision, some people are nice, others not so nice.

“It helps if you have family. You get €38 a week. But time moves on, and eventually I got used to being here.”

One of the challenges facing Lusiwe as she tried to settle into life in a new country was improving her English. While she had some grasp of the language when she arrived here, opportunities to improve her conversational skills were limited at the direct provision centre, where the residents — who hail from countries including Botswana, Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, and Malawi — were more likely to be speaking their native tongues.

But last year, Lusiwe went back to education, studying for the Leaving Cert in Ennis, which widened her circle and helped her make more friends.

And she linked up with Fáilte Isteach — a community programme where local volunteers welcome migrants through conversational English classes. The programme is funded by Solas, the state agency responsible for Further Education & Training.

It has been a lifeline for Lusiwe. “This gives me the opportunity to speak English,” she explains. “They have advanced English and it has improved my competency. They are very kind and have helped me a lot. They have time for us and I appreciate them.”

Martin Vernon is one of the volunteers who has enjoyed helping Lusiwe, and others, improve their conversation skills.

“We had a group of 20 students, and it was good craic, if a little chaotic, as tutors and students were all learning together,” he says.

Covid added to the learning challenge, and the group introduced weekly Zoom classes for students in October, with tuition for beginners to advanced speakers, divided into small groups, each with two tutors and five students.

Martin stresses that Fáilte Isteach is about much more than learning the language.

“Tutors give their time voluntarily, and are glad to be able to help, and to make people welcome. Students like the opportunity to meet new people and enjoy the relaxed, friendly atmosphere of the classes.

“One of the advantages of Zoom is that distance is no object. We have now opened the classes to anyone in Co Clare who wants to improve their English, so the direct provision students now learn with others, rather than being segregated.

“We hope that when the restrictions are eased, we will be able to set up several local conversation groups around the county.”

For Lusiwe, her now excellent English means that her job prospects also improved, and now she has found work in security in a retail outlet.

“It will be great to have my own money. Coming to Ireland alone, I had to be brave and strong. Now I am very happy. I know that racism does exist in Ireland, but I have not experienced it,” she says.

“I would like to continue studying and get qualifications to work in the community. It’s important to make the best of what you have.”

This week marks National Volunteering Week, and initiatives like Fáilte Isteach would not be possible without the work of people who give up their time to help.

It’s been said that society would grind to a halt should our volunteer army walked away from their collective commitment, and while this may be an exaggeration, volunteering does contribute greatly to Irish life.

In 2013, the CSO Household Benefit Survey added a question on volunteering and found that 28.4pc of adults, or over one million people, had volunteered — rating their life satisfaction as ‘high’ or ‘very high’ as a result.

In economic terms, the CSO reckoned volunteers contribute over €2bn annually. The wider value in health, social and cultural benefits to all concerned is probably impossible to quantify.

Failte Isteach itself is a nationwide programme run by Third Age, a Co Meath-based charity with almost 1,500 volunteers delivering its programmes countrywide. It also runs SeniorLine, a confidential helpline for older people.

Many of those who volunteer with the organisation do so to help their transition into retirement and find a way to continue to use their skills and experience, and the organisation found a way to continue many services safely during Covid, just as they did with Failte Isteach.

“Our experience is that people don’t want to come here and be dependent on the state,” says Aine Brady, CEO of Third Age. “They want to work and succeed. But to do that, to survive and thrive, they need to be able to speak English. If that can be achieved through extending the hand of friendship and community support, so much the better.

“We have witnessed really positive changes. The most basic is when people move from isolation to a sense of well-being and place. Think of a mum who moved here not knowing the language, who may be stuck at home, cut off. She comes to a group, starts picking up words, begins to be able to go shopping, see her GP, gain independence, make friends.

“The change goes all the way up to people finding work and setting up their own businesses, saying ‘I can play a part here’. It’s win-win.”

Anne Dempsey is communications manager and training facilitator with Third Age Ireland. For more information about volunteering, visit or . The SeniorLine helpline is open 365 days of the year from 10am-10pm. Call freefone 1800 80 45 91