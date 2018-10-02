Have you just moved abroad with your kids?

Are you living abroad? A new Irish online club might interest you!

Well, Cultúir club might interest you.

This online club is a way for children to keep in touch with their Irish roots by learning the Irish language wherever they are in the world.

It is a new Irish language initiative created by Conradh na Gaeilge which will launch tomorrow and it's aimed at children of the Irish diaspora ages 6-16 years old.

The Cultúir Club curriculum includes activity books for these ages, resources and guidelines for teaching.

Cultúir Club first came about in 2016 when the Consulate General of Ireland for Hong Kong & Macau saw an interest for the Irish language and culture to be taught to children of the diaspora there.

The project is mainly funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (DFAT) and the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht (DCHG).

Conradh na Gaeilge has over 180 branches all over the world and their Cultúir Club has done workshops in America and Hong Kong and will be in Australia and the United Kingdom later this year.

Though the Cultúir Club initiative is aimed at children and teenagers, it is still a fantastic way of keeping the Irish language alive for people of all ages internationally.

In the long run, it is hoped that Cultúir Club will become a network of Irish language speakers across the globe, sharing ideas, knowledge and much more on the Irish language and culture.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s Cultúir Club project will be officially launched tomorrow. Minister of state for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh TD will launch the scheme at the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade’s Iveagh House.

For more information on Conradh na Gaeilge and Cultúir Club visit; https://cnag.ie/en/

Online Editors