| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Are we all capable of killing someone? Here’s what a criminologist has to say

The new BBC drama ‘Inside Man’ explores the idea that we are all capable of killing someone – it’s just a question of meeting the right person. Tom Ough talks to an expert to uncover the truth behind the theory

Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: Netflix Expand

Close

Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: Netflix

Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: Netflix

Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: Netflix

Tom Ough

Are you capable of killing someone? What if you’re in a particularly bad mood? What if someone’s really asking for it? In the BBC’s new drama Inside Man, David Tennant’s character, a vicar, is falsely accused of owning indecent images of children. He faces the following everyday dilemma: should he allow his accuser to spread the falsehood? Or should he just bump her off when he has the chance? Thus begins a show that explores the idea that “everyone is a murderer. You just have to meet the right person.”

Those words are uttered by Stanley Tucci’s character, Jefferson Grieff, who speaks from experience: he is locked up on Death Row and awaiting his execution. But is he right? Is there, inside every non-murderer, a murderer trying to get out? David Wilson, professor emeritus of criminology at Birmingham City University, thinks not. He, too, speaks from experience, having spent his professional life working with men who have committed murder, supervising them as a prison governor and interviewing them as an academic.

Most Watched

Privacy