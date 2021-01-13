| 7.1°C Dublin

Aoife Walsh: There is still time to apply for UCAS courses

The career guidance counsellor on how to apply for courses in the UK

Aoife Walsh

With schools and universities in the UK closed, the UCAS deadline has been extended from January 15 to January 29. So, applicants have a little more time to finish their applications, but it will also help the many teachers in Ireland who were contacted for last-minute references.

Potential applicants do not need to worry about how Brexit may affect their opportunities to study in the UK or Northern Ireland. Agreements are in place that will allow EU students, but especially Irish students in Northern Ireland, to continue to study in this region without difficulty.

The UCAS application process is more challenging and extensive than the CAO application. In addition, UCAS colleges begin reviewing applications as soon as they are received. Therefore, if you have not already submitted your UCAS application, there is limited time to do so. The deadline for application to Medicine, Veterinary, Dentistry, Oxford University and Cambridge University have already passed.

