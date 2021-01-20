| 11.1°C Dublin

Aoife Walsh: Five things Leaving Cert students need to remember while schools remain closed

From application deadlines to online open days, the guidance counsellor’s guide to what’s coming up

Career guidance counsellor Aoife Walsh

Aoife Walsh

With the current school closures, I worry about sixth year students for many reasons. One of these reasons is the little unnecessary panics they may have. Through no fault of their own or their guidance counsellor’s, they may not be able to access someone who can answer these questions. So, here are some of the things students should be aware of.

HPAT Closing deadline

The closing deadline for registration for the HPAT is today at 5.15pm. In order to register, students should create an account on hpat-ireland.acer.org, for which they require a 2021 CAO. This means applicants must have registered and paid their fee for the CAO. They will also need a credit/debit card to pay the HPAT fee of €152.80.

This year the HPAT will be conducted online in the form of an online protracting test. Online protracting involves sitting the test under live supervision using your own computer in a suitable location, for example at home. Candidates will have to use a laptop or computer to complete the test. Phones or tablets will not be suitable. The test will take place over February 20 and 21. Candidates will receive an allotted time and date.

