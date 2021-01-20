Aoife Walsh: Five things Leaving Cert students need to remember while schools remain closed

With the current school closures, I worry about sixth year students for many reasons. One of these reasons is the little unnecessary panics they may have. Through no fault of their own or their guidance counsellor’s, they may not be able to access someone who can answer these questions. So, here are some of the things students should be aware of.

HPAT Closing deadline

The closing deadline for registration for the HPAT is today at 5.15pm. In order to register, students should create an account on hpat-ireland.acer.org, for which they require a 2021 CAO. This means applicants must have registered and paid their fee for the CAO. They will also need a credit/debit card to pay the HPAT fee of €152.80.

This year the HPAT will be conducted online in the form of an online protracting test. Online protracting involves sitting the test under live supervision using your own computer in a suitable location, for example at home. Candidates will have to use a laptop or computer to complete the test. Phones or tablets will not be suitable. The test will take place over February 20 and 21. Candidates will receive an allotted time and date.

Closing date for CAO The closing deadline for the CAO is February 1 at 5.15pm. However, today is the deadline for applying at the discounted rate of €30. After today the fee will increase to €45. Applicants do not have to enter courses to avail of the discounted rate. They simply need to create an account and pay their fee. UCAS The deadline for applying for college in Britain and Northern Ireland has been extended to January 29. The extension gives applicants and teachers a little bit more time to complete personal statements, references and gather predicted grades. Language Exemptions Students who have an official exemption from studying Irish or a third language will also be exempt from presenting this requirement at third level. However, students must submit an application to the relevant institutions in order to avail of it. Requests for exemptions should be received no later than 21 days after completing the CAO. Exemptions applications will need to be signed by the principal and may need to be accompanied by the official exemption cert. Virtual Open Days Higher education institutions are holding virtual open days, as are PLC colleges. It is imperative that anyone considering any type of study after Leaving Cert attends as many open days as possible in order to compare options. There are also a large number of faculty-run events available online. A full calendar of events can be found on careersportal.ie/media/index.php Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin

