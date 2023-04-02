Anyone for nettle soup? Now’s the time to help yourself to a superfood growing wild and free

Nettles were thought to relieve the symptoms of rheumatism. Photo: Getty Images

With a March-of-many-weathers just gone behind a cloud we had a reminder of George Orwell’s gloomy pondering if bad weather was ever going to go away.

When there is a break of sunshine birds may be heard, and even seen, and this seems to be a sort of small miracle.

There may even be minor rewards such as two goldfinches searching for garden mites, blue tits, blackbirds and a regular robin. A grey squirrel crosses a wall to inspect new surroundings and a spare-ribbed fox in poor shape slopes by.

In 1946 Orwell had written of spring’s arrival being a miracle because after enduring a grim winter it was becoming harder to believe in. Winter was going to be permanent, but then, suddenly, Persephone “rises from the dead — and the miracle happens”.

The arrival of Persephone, Demeter’s lovely golden daughter — also called Cora the Maiden — had been awaited patiently.

This goddess of spring’s bounty, with whom Hades (or Pluto) was besotted, had been carried off to the Underworld, aided by Zeus. When her mother discovered this she told Zeus she would refuse to let the earth bear fruit until Persephone returned.

But Zeus warned her that as Persephone had already eaten fruit with Hades — pomegranate seeds — she would have to spend part of the year down below.

Her return to earth in springtime would be marked by the emergence of flowering meadows and plants, fruits and grains.

Images of Persephone from ancient Greek and Roman times show her with her mother holding sheaves of corn.

Then there is also Triptolemos. Who is he you may ask. Well, he was the mythical teacher of agriculture, as any farmer will tell you.

And spare a thought for those farmers now with their ash woodlands overwhelmed with a tree disease called hymenoscyphus fraxineus and additional bureaucratic and other complicated conundrums.​

Escape then to wild neglected corners with growths of unpleasant weeds either tolerated or cut away with tops to be trimmed for the foragers’ kitchen.

It is now nettle time for those keen to make soup from them. Like Persephone’s pomegranate seeds, they are chock full of vitamins A, C and iron.

Some oldies might remember being served up nettle soup by their grannies “to cleanse the blood in spring” or mixed with boiled cabbage.

Young shoots and leaf tops are lightly cooked like spinach and/or combined with other ingredients such as oatmeal, cheese, butter, flour, potatoes and nutmeg.

A recipe from early Christian times for botchan neantóg used sorrel, watercress, dandelion leaves, chives, barley flour and two bunches of young nettle tops.

There was a tradition of Nettlemas Day, at the end of this month, when youths went about with plants trying to sting their pals, and other passers-by.

The curative powers of nettles were believed to relieve rheumatism and guard against various illnesses.

The 17th century herbalist Nicholas Culpeper advised those collecting nettles to “try by feeling, even on the darkest night”.

One must admire his sense of humour, though the formic acid will vanish in the cooking pot.