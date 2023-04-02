Angela Scanlon: ‘I could be a really capable broadcaster, but not be in that seat because I’m not warm enough. It’s bonkers’
As the Late Late goes up for grabs, the broadcaster says women are always held to a different standard than men
Liadán Hynes
Angela Scanlon is running late, and everyone is in a kerfuffle. We’re meeting at Kehoe’s on South Anne Street and there’s a discussion over whether she’ll be happy with the pub’s snug. She’s in Dublin for a day ahead of the third season of her Saturday night RTÉ One chat show, Ask Me Anything. Ours is one of at least three appointments that day; the delayed arrival feels understandable.