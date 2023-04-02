Angela Scanlon: ‘I could be a really capable broadcaster, but not be in that seat because I’m not warm enough. It’s bonkers’

Angela Scanlon is running late, and everyone is in a kerfuffle. We’re meeting at Kehoe’s on South Anne Street and there’s a discussion over whether she’ll be happy with the pub’s snug. She’s in Dublin for a day ahead of the third season of her Saturday night RTÉ One chat show, Ask Me Anything. Ours is one of at least three appointments that day; the delayed arrival feels understandable.

Into what feels like mild chaos, Scanlon arrives, and immediately cuts through the team of people around her, someone videoing in the background, others with queries about times and what hot drink she’d like.

The snug is perfect, she’s in and sitting down, ready to go. There is always a sense with Angela of someone who doesn’t suffer time-wasting, someone who wants to get on with things.

Yes, she smiles, she’s always been like this.

A conversationalist.

“Always; it was a dmc [deep meaningful conversation]. On any given day, it’d be like, ‘where’s Angela?’ ‘She’s stuck behind a couch, talking to somebody’. My husband [Roy Horgan] will ask, ‘Did you meet such and such?’. I’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah’, and give a full download. I was with them for seven minutes.”

Whatsapp “I think I’m deeply curious. It’s a genuine interest. As the series has gone on, and in my work generally, the intention — I sound like Oprah — but the intention of those conversations is more important to me than ever." Photo: Steve Humphreys

People tell her things. Why? “I mean I don’t want to say people trust me quickly because they’ll stop if you write that,” she laughs.

“I think I’m deeply curious. It’s a genuine interest. As the series has gone on, and in my work generally, the intention — I sound like Oprah — but the intention of those conversations is more important to me than ever.

“I’m not just interested in ravaging you for every detail of your life. I ultimately want to connect with you. I’m now maybe more aware of that being my motivation, whereas before it was like, I didn’t know really what the exchange was. Or why it happened or how.” When she interviews someone, she is after connection, not a ‘gotcha!’ moment, she continues.

Ask Me Anything is now in its third series, and it feels like the formula of the show has settled in slightly, and that guests — who have included Vogue Williams, Rob Delaney and Amy Huberman — are on board, without feeling too nervous at being hijacked.

“I was like, sorry, just so we’re clear, that is not my motivation,” Angela says now of the show’s concept.

“If I somehow got swept away in the excitement, the nose for a story — you know when you can tip something a little bit? — but I would feel really deeply upset if I thought that I had put someone in a position where they felt they were too exposed, or they regretted that. For me, it’s about creating a space, where people can... release. I said that, and it didn’t kill me.”

Whatsapp "I would feel really deeply upset if I thought that I had put someone in a position where they felt they were too exposed, or they regretted that." Angela Scanlon wears: Dress, €2,500, Simone Rocha. Photo: Steve Humphreys

She hates the traditional chat-show formula, she adds. The agenda, the selling.

“It makes me anxious as somebody giving an interview, if I’m trying to pour myself into that.

“But also I think that there’s no space for the complexity of an individual. And I love the idea of somebody who you think you know revealing a completely different side of themselves — in spite of themselves sometimes —and being excited by that.”​

Now London based, with her husband and their two daughters, Ruby (five) and Marnie (one) Scanlon counts her TV career as properly starting 10 years ago, with the RTÉ documentary Oi Ginger!. Before that, she had appeared as an expert on various TV shows as a fashion stylist. The second eldest of four girls from Co Meath, her natural, chatty, inquisitive nature proved perfect for TV, and she has since hosted a number of shows including Robot Wars and the BBC’s The One Show.

I wonder how she herself feels about being interviewed.

“I think it’s still a struggle for me. There’s still a bit of me that’s like, ‘Oh, what do they want from me?”

In her book, Joyrider — published in 2022, part memoir, part self-help guide, total exploration of herself — she wrote about how previously she had been committed to a version of herself, which, ostensibly, was about authenticity. “Showing up as someone completely comfortable in her own skin, when the reality was very different.

“I mean, I think I was open,” she says now, fiddling with the pearl and safety-pin necklace from frkl., her jewellery range.

“But there were definitely aspects of myself that I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, that’s not for now’. Not hiding something, but it’s quite easy for people to label you as this thing or that. So I kind of wanted to establish myself as a certain persona before I revealed bits of myself that were more complex. Not more complex, but that were more vulnerable, I suppose. And also I had to wrestle with [the fact that] not everyone has the right to know those things about you. You know?

Whatsapp At a London screening of Extraordinary. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

“And truthfully, initially I was like, I’m here to interview other people. I’m a conduit to find out about this person. So I was often deflecting, which is a much more comfortable place for me. It took a lot of time.”

In Joyrider, Angela describes how, having imagined her child self as “a joyful little firecracker”, when she looked back in the process of writing the book, she actually realised she was “a deeply sensitive child”, with ”vulnerable, scared and needy “ parts.

“Writing it was lovely,” she says, smiling as she talks about the memoir. She says there was a proposal that she “completely” didn’t deliver.

“Lists. Poetry. Things I wrote in the back of a cab when I was crying and missing my kids being away working. There was no arc. But the actual process I really enjoyed. I mean, I was on the floor crying for a lot of it. It was cathartic,” she laughs. She wrote it during Covid. “I don’t know how anyone actually writes a book in real life.”

While the writing was one thing, talking about it was another.

“Usually I’m talking about a thing. Here’s Your Home Made Perfect, here’s frkl..

But this, I couldn’t deflect, because they would ask me about a subject I had written about in depth. I can’t be like, ‘Ah yeah, but sure I’m great today’. And I was just after having a baby,” she adds. “And I again, as I often do, overestimated my capacity to hold things.”

She also underestimated the toll talking about such personal matters has — in Joyrider, Scanlon wrote about her 15-year eating disorder for the first time, and the challenging experience of becoming a mother.

“It’s not just me turning up and doing an interview. This is a part of me, so I was revisiting things that were not in the moment traumatic, but are certainly alive in my life to some degree.

“Sometimes I make the mistake of fitting it into a diary, and thinking that that’s the only requirement from me, [to] actually be there, physically. And not really consider what I needed in order to be OK in the thing.

“Similar to this show, it’s me, there’s no devices anywhere, there are no goggles, there are no architects that I can talk about. Usually it’s a show, and I’m a little part of that show. This show is me. And so that felt, does feel, quite vulnerable in a way.”

Now three seasons in, coming back feels great, and also terrifying. “That’s a tension I’m OK with now, and I’m getting used to. Otherwise I’m just dialling it in, and I don’t want to get to that.”

There is a pressure, she says, in being a woman helming a prime-time chat show, given this is territory typically given to men.

“I get involved. I wanna be in the details. I’m not going to say forensic approach, which I think would be admired in a man, and slightly bristles when it comes from a woman.

“It’s still quite a radical thing. In the UK, there’s no female doing a chat show.

“Or hasn’t been since Ruby Wax did it in the 1990s. It’s wild. We think we’ve come so far, and we think there’s no need for these conversations anymore, and there f**king is. And so, I feel… like there’s a weight. Obviously, Miriam has come before, and Claire Byrne, so it’s actually probably less radical here. But that particular slot, historically, has been owned by the lads.” Women are judged differently than men, she points out.

“It’s the whole ‘Hillary Clinton wasn’t warm enough to win an election’. What the f**k does that mean? And I think I’m a warm woman. Thank god,” she says, rolling her eyes.

“Because I could be a really capable broadcaster, but not be in that seat because I’m not warm enough. It’s bonkers. Like you don’t look at Brendan O’Connor, or Ray D’Arcy, and go, ‘oh he’s not warm’. That’s not how they’re judged. Never mind [being] a deal breaker.”

Her family will join her in Dublin where possible when she is working on the show. She references a recent video of American screenwriter, producer and creator of Grey’s Anatomy Shonda Rhimes, which was widely shared on Instagram, in which Rhimes undercut the notion of successfully doing it all — mothering, working — in fact saying if she is seen succeeding in one area, she is at that moment failing at another.

“It was like a punch in the guts, because it was like — that is it. The fantasy that we can have it all is what is driving us crazy.

“And making us feel like we’re perpetually doing things wrong. I think you can’t have it all. So when you’re having one thing, you’re missing another thing.

“It’s a fantasy that we’re kind of perpetuating with this Instagram version of ourselves, looking like we have it all.

“If I’m over here talking to you, doing a shoot, promoting the show, filming the show, I’m not picking my daughter up from ballet. I can get somebody to send me the picture of her ballet pumps, and post it on Instagram, and you’ll think I’m in two places at once, but it’s not helpful. It doesn’t ease my guilt. It’s a

fantasy.

Whatsapp On the frow at London Fashion Week in 2013. Photo: Tim Whitby/WireImage

You get the impression writing the book unearthed things she was previously unaware of, and helped in the process of facing them. “Actually it was really therapeutic. There were bits in there I was discovering almost for the first time.”

Her experience of anxiety has changed since.

“I am, I think, better able to manage my anxiety. Like I would feel anxious, in a moment, but I wouldn’t describe myself as an anxious person. Which I definitely think I was. I came out the other side of it, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, you don’t have to feel like that all the time’.

“The state that I was in, it was physical anxiety, all the time. Which I had become so used to that I didn’t realise there was an alternative.”

Changing that didn’t happen overnight. Now 40, she references her gratitude practice — Scanlon hosts a podcast, Thanks A Million, which focuses on gratitude — and therapy, as two of the things most impactful in making this change.

“Therapy is a constant. I go every week. It’s an anchoring thing for me.”

Originally, she thought it would be a finite thing — do this and I’ll be fixed. “And I was absolutely furious when I found out I wouldn’t be done by Christmas,” she laughs. “That was a real shift for me. In my head, being fixed, being better, was getting rid of help in any way.

“Being back in a position where I could handle everything myself. Where actually, for me, growth has been recognising that I need help, and taking it. And not feeling embarrassed about it after I’ve taken it.”

Scanlon writes in Joyrider how her work is her “chosen addiction”. How after 15 years of an eating disorder (anorexia and bulimia), her “addiction and escape into food was... replaced by an addiction to work.”

Given she still enjoys a thriving career and continues to be offered exciting opportunities, I wonder how she manages that addiction now, existing, as it were, alongside the source.

Whatsapp Presenting BBC One's Robot Wars in 2016. Photo: BBC

“It’s still my greatest challenge. And I’ve been slowly, and very consciously, trying to make sure that I’m a fuller version of a person, so that I don’t feel like if it all ended tomorrow, I would shrivel up and die. Which I thought before. ‘Oh my god, if I don’t have a job, who am I? The only interesting thing about me is my job.’

“There were a lot of internal voices that were really vicious, that still rear their heads when I don’t smash it out of the park, when things don’t go exactly to plan. Unrealistic expectations, always. Now I’m more aware that the expectations are unrealistic and I can have a chat with that little bitch in my head,” she says, laughing, “and kind of try to reason with her. Sometimes she completely takes me over, and there is no rationale. It’s like holding the reins on something.”​

She is striving for ease, she adds. “Which in my mind, comes naturally to a lot of people. I have to very consciously remind myself to enjoy things. And also, previously I would be in this flurry, and I would think I would never get out of it. Whereas now it’s like, ‘oh yeah, I’ve two days of madness, and then I can take a day off’.

“It doesn’t last forever. I’m now trying to etch out pockets, where I’m like, ‘block that out’.”

She goes back to the idea of being aware of the toll some of her more intense work can have on her. “It was just logistics, getting to the place. Not the impact that all of that has. And I think holding onto the fact that those things impact me. And it’s quite normal, to be impacted. I’m not a weak freak.”

Her harsh inner voice is not all bad. “What I’m learning now is that it’s been very beneficial. In this business, that relentlessness has yielded lots of fruit. But it’s now about managing her. And giving space for the other bits.”

Photography: Steve Humphreys; Styling: Hebe Fox; Hair: David Cashman; Make-up: Christine Lucignano. Shot on location in Kehoe’s Pub, South Anne St, D2

Ask Me Anything returns on RTÉ One on Saturday April 15 at 9.35pm