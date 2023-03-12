| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An Irish state of mind — why do so many people want to don the green jersey?

St Patrick’s Day raises questions about our identity and what it really means to be Irish

Ray Houghton lined out for Ireland in the glory years. Photo: Mark Leech/Offside Expand
IRA Chief of Staff Seán Mac Stíofáin on his release from the Curragh in 1973 Expand
Patrick O'Brian was outed as an imposter Irishman Expand
Margaret Skinnider fought in 1916 Expand
Micheál Mac Liammóir arrived in Dublin in 1917 Expand

Close

Ray Houghton lined out for Ireland in the glory years. Photo: Mark Leech/Offside

Ray Houghton lined out for Ireland in the glory years. Photo: Mark Leech/Offside

IRA Chief of Staff Seán Mac Stíofáin on his release from the Curragh in 1973

IRA Chief of Staff Seán Mac Stíofáin on his release from the Curragh in 1973

Patrick O'Brian was outed as an imposter Irishman

Patrick O'Brian was outed as an imposter Irishman

Margaret Skinnider fought in 1916

Margaret Skinnider fought in 1916

Micheál Mac Liammóir arrived in Dublin in 1917

Micheál Mac Liammóir arrived in Dublin in 1917

/

Ray Houghton lined out for Ireland in the glory years. Photo: Mark Leech/Offside

Liam Collins

St Patrick’s Day brings the question of “identity” into sharp focus, not only in Ireland, but around the world, where suddenly millions of people who we regard as foreigners suddenly become “Irish”, at least for the day.

It is a practice that is actively encouraged by the Irish State, with the presentation of a bowl of shamrock to the president of the United States and government ministers fanning out all over the globe to propagate Irish mythmaking.

Related topics

More On Michael Flatley

Most Watched

Privacy