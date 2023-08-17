An expert view on PSSD: ‘I have a hunch as to what might be causing it’

‘I remember the first lady who walked into my clinic with post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD),” says Dr David Healy, a Dublin-born former professor of psychiatry at Bangor and Cardiff Universities in the UK and McMaster University in Canada.

“‘I’ve been on Lexapro,’ she said, ‘and I’m not able to make love the way I used to be.’ I told her that once she came off the drug, everything should revert to normal. She looked at me and said, ‘I have been off this drug for three months. I can take a hard bristled brush and rub it up and down my genitals and I still feel nothing’.”

PSSD is a condition in which symptoms of sexual dysfunction, including genital numbness, decreased libido, and pleasureless orgasms, persist after discontinuing a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), each a class of antidepressant. Genital numbness, according to Healy, is the key clinical criterion for diagnosing PSSD.

“Within 30 minutes of taking an SSRI, they make you genitally numb,” Healy reveals. “You may not be aware of it, but if we test you, we can show that your genitals are more numb than they were before. They [drugs] have the same effect as rubbing lidocaine, a local anaesthetic, into a clitoris or penis.

“For lots of people, when they come off the drug, everything goes back to normal. But the mystery is the group of people who remain genitally numb; some are unable to function [sexually] for 20 years or more.”

The latest research on PSSD, published in the Annals of General Psychiatry earlier this year, estimated that the risk for the condition was one in 216 patients (i.e. 0.46pc). While precise figures for Ireland are not yet available, 8.3 million people in England and over 32 million adults in the US take antidepressants, which could amount to 38,180 cases in England and 151,400 cases in the US as a whole. These are estimates which, according to Healy, may not accurately reflect the disorder’s true prevalence, due to exclusion of the large proportion of individuals who are unable to stop taking the drugs.

While research into the underlying biological mechanisms of the disorder remains in its infancy, Healy has a hunch as to where the problem lies. “I suspect that the peripheral nerve endings in the skin are no longer functioning as they should,” he says.

In Healy’s view, the development of a medical test might also validate the disorder which, though it was first reported to UK and US regulators in 1991, did not receive medical recognition from the European Medicine Agency until 2019.

“The problem a lot of people have is they go to their doctor and they are disbelieved,” says Healy. “If we had a test to show that the person’s peripheral nerve endings weren’t working right, that would change the discussion between the doctor and the patient.”