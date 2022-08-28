| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Amy Huberman: ‘I’m really glad that my dad knew my baby and had got to spend time with him’

Amy Huberman has written her first novel for children. A humorous and heart-wrenching look at dealing with grief, it coincidentally reflects where she is in her own life after the loss of her beloved father, Harold

Blouse, €135, Kitri; Shoes, €135, Dune London, both Arnotts. Cami, €129, Sinead Keary, sineadkeary.com. Trousers, €79.99, H&amp;M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty. Expand
Blouse, €95, Niamh O&rsquo;Neill, niamhoneill.com. Skirt, €99, H&amp;M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty. Expand
Jacket, €325; top, €115, both Ganni, Arnotts. Skirt, €45, apricityireland.com. Shoes, €34.99, H&amp;M. Picture by Evan Doherty. Expand
Blazer, €149; trousers, €99, both H&amp;M Studio. Top, €79, Samsøe Samsøe, Arnotts. Hoop earrings, €30, Newbridge Silverware. Picture by Evan Doherty. Expand
The Day I Got Trapped in My Own Brain, by Amy Huberman, published by Scholastic at £7.99, is out on September 1. Expand

Close

Blouse, €135, Kitri; Shoes, €135, Dune London, both Arnotts. Cami, €129, Sinead Keary, sineadkeary.com. Trousers, €79.99, H&amp;M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Blouse, €135, Kitri; Shoes, €135, Dune London, both Arnotts. Cami, €129, Sinead Keary, sineadkeary.com. Trousers, €79.99, H&M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Blouse, €95, Niamh O&rsquo;Neill, niamhoneill.com. Skirt, €99, H&amp;M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Blouse, €95, Niamh O’Neill, niamhoneill.com. Skirt, €99, H&M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Jacket, €325; top, €115, both Ganni, Arnotts. Skirt, €45, apricityireland.com. Shoes, €34.99, H&amp;M. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Jacket, €325; top, €115, both Ganni, Arnotts. Skirt, €45, apricityireland.com. Shoes, €34.99, H&M. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Blazer, €149; trousers, €99, both H&amp;M Studio. Top, €79, Samsøe Samsøe, Arnotts. Hoop earrings, €30, Newbridge Silverware. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Blazer, €149; trousers, €99, both H&M Studio. Top, €79, Samsøe Samsøe, Arnotts. Hoop earrings, €30, Newbridge Silverware. Picture by Evan Doherty.

The Day I Got Trapped in My Own Brain, by Amy Huberman, published by Scholastic at £7.99, is out on September 1.

The Day I Got Trapped in My Own Brain, by Amy Huberman, published by Scholastic at £7.99, is out on September 1.

/

Blouse, €135, Kitri; Shoes, €135, Dune London, both Arnotts. Cami, €129, Sinead Keary, sineadkeary.com. Trousers, €79.99, H&M Studio. Picture by Evan Doherty.

Patrice Harrington

Actor, writer, Twitter wit, rugby wife and mother of three, Amy Huberman (43) has written a 465-page children’s book about grief. That she is mourning her own father, Harold, while publicising it is “strange timing”.

The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain tells the story of 11-year-old Frankie Finkleton, who avoids the difficult realities of her young life by disappearing, with her little brother Fred, into ‘Thoughtopolis’, a world of her own imagination. Then she gets stuck and things go awry. There is much Huberman hilarity — teachers descended from sharks; pug space poos; an evil baby sister. The adventure land she creates in Frankie’s mind is clever and intricate, populated by strange and funny creatures.

Most Watched

Privacy