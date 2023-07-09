Along came Holly: ‘I wouldn’t say I’d never talk to Fine Gael, it would depend on the election results’

With her party polling at 6pc, the ‘Irish AOC’ is about to host ‘An Evening With Holly Cairns’ to canvass support

Holly Cairns is on manoeuvres. She doesn’t balk at the characterisation that she is the great hope of her generation. She blushes but does not rebuff comparisons with US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of whom she is a fan. She doesn’t feel overwhelmed by the “whirlwind” that has brought her from rural Ireland canvasser to leadership of the Social Democrats in such a short time.