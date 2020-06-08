| 8.5°C Dublin

'Almost a decade on, I wonder what would have happened if bad luck had not intervened on that sweltering summer day'

This week, five writers share the moments that changed their lives, here, Donal Lynch remembers going into mourning when he left New York for Ireland

Journalist Donal Lynch. Pic: Mark Condren

I have always been terrorised by the idea of missing out.

In my mind there have always been several divergent fates and several parallel-universe versions of me having substantially more fun. That FOMO paranoia, really, was why I moved to Manhattan at 27 without a job, a clue, or knowing a single person there. It seemed to me to be the centre of the known universe, the one place I could be sure that nothing better was happening elsewhere.