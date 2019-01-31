Allison Pearson: 'I tried Marie Kondo but I prefer the life-changing magic of clutter'

My friend Claire gave me Kondo's The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying for Christmas. I got a tour of Claire's own recently-Kondoed bedroom and I sighed with pleasure and envy. Instead of my own clothes rails sagging with garments of the 'you never know' variety, hers were hung with a few sparse, well-chosen pieces. I particularly liked the knicker drawer in which pants were rolled up small as baby gerbils and you could actually see them, rather than plunging a hand into the overflowing lucky dip where my underwear lurks.

Some readers will be familiar with 'you never know' clothes.

You never know when orange/spots/shoulder pads will come back in. You never know when you might need another cashmere cardigan (even one nibbled by moths). You never know when your feminist, bra-less daughter will want to wear frothy chiffon blouses and denim shorts from your brief yet exuberant Dolly Parton period. You never know when a successful diet will restore you to 9st 2lbs and you will be able to fit into the costly, star-embossed slinky black dress you wore only once, back in 2007, and which now makes you look like a planetarium.

I don't get the impression that Japan's expert declutterer and seller of more than three million books has ever thought, 'You never know.' Kondo always knows. "It may sound too difficult, but I can honestly say that it's quite simple. When you tidy, you are dealing with objects. Objects are easy to discard and move around. Anyone can do it. Your goal is clearly in sight."

Righto! I shall become Mistress of Minimalism. People who can't stay tidy fall into three categories, says Kondo. I identify myself as the "can't throw it away type". For us, discarding must come first. My target is the cupboard in the study which is a mixture of plastic bags full of correspondence and family memorabilia. I start one pile for rubbish, one pile to keep and one to give away.

First item is a pretty little card from my daughter apologising for "being so rude today". She says she is really sorry and will try to be good in future. I am mortified. What had my little girl done that she had to provide a written apology? What kind of hard-hearted bitch had insisted on that? Me, obviously. The offence is long-forgotten, but her sweet eagerness to make amends cuts me to the quick. Chuck pile. No, keep. No, discard. Keep.

Next up is an envelope containing the bracelets the hospital put on the children's wrists when they were born. Back when they were just known as "Baby Pearson". There is a washed-out Polaroid of me in the Delivery Room, clutching one of them to my bare skin. I look like I've gone nine rounds with Mike Tyson, yet it was the high point of my life. I wanted to look and look at the baby and go on looking, drinking her in.

Unprepared for the flood of emotion that provokes, next I select a business letter which should be easy to bin. It's from Miramax, congratulating me on my first novel which the studio has just bought to make into a film. I remember the elation when that letter arrived. Now I stare coldly at the praise and the florid, grandiose signature of the sender. Harvey Weinstein. How the mighty have fallen. Historical artefact. Keep.

Another bulging carrier bag contains letters I received from readers after I wrote about my clinical depression. Haven't got time to read them, better just Kondo them. Oh, alright, just one. Then two, three, nine, 15, 32. Each card and letter contains something to savour, the short story of a life, a kind, consoling word. "This too shall pass, Allison," one 79-year-old wrote. She was right.

"You need to use the most efficient method of tidying. Otherwise, before you know it, the day will be gone and you will have made no headway."

Sorry, guilty as charged, Marie! I did my best to embrace the Kondo way and ended up with two black bags for the bin and one for charity. On balance, though, I prefer the life-changing magic of clutter. "Human beings can only truly cherish a limited number of things at one time," cautions Marie. Perhaps, but there's no way of telling which thing those will be. You never know.

Irish Independent