All racehorses deserve a second chance — like Sinbad, who lost every race he ever ran, but stole my heart anyway

Horse racing is an industry that breeds a lot of dross. For every bright and shining winner there are many that fall by the wayside. Panorama: The Dark Side of Horse Racing (BBC One, Monday) drew the public eye to something that those involved with horses already knew: it’s a bad outlook for the ones that fail. But not always. Ex-racehorses can often be retrained as riding horses. They are splendid animals, athletic and versatile. They deserve a second chance.

I’ve kept a horse at Carrickmines Equestrian Centre, on the outskirts of Dublin, for more than two decades. I play polocrosse (badly, but with feeling) and almost all of the horses used for that sport in Ireland have previously failed at racing.

I’ve had two. The first was Kestrel, a thoroughbred mare who never even made it to the track. She died in November 2018, ending our 12-year partnership. I cried for a week. Then I went to clear out my stuff and met Paul O’Leary, owner of the yard. “Would you go again?” he asked. “Because I just got a call from a trainer. He has a horse that came last three times in a row.” And we all know what happens to horses that come last.

