All racehorses deserve a second chance — like Sinbad, who lost every race he ever ran, but stole my heart anyway

Horse racing is an industry that breeds a lot of dross. For every bright and shining winner there are many that fall by the wayside. Panorama: The Dark Side of Horse Racing (BBC One, Monday) drew the public eye to something that those involved with horses already knew: it’s a bad outlook for the ones that fail. But not always. Ex-racehorses can often be retrained as riding horses. They are splendid animals, athletic and versatile. They deserve a second chance.

I’ve kept a horse at Carrickmines Equestrian Centre, on the outskirts of Dublin, for more than two decades. I play polocrosse (badly, but with feeling) and almost all of the horses used for that sport in Ireland have previously failed at racing.

I’ve had two. The first was Kestrel, a thoroughbred mare who never even made it to the track. She died in November 2018, ending our 12-year partnership. I cried for a week. Then I went to clear out my stuff and met Paul O’Leary, owner of the yard. “Would you go again?” he asked. “Because I just got a call from a trainer. He has a horse that came last three times in a row.” And we all know what happens to horses that come last.

Racehorses can be flighty and difficult to handle but this one was so quiet that the trainer’s eight-year-old child was riding it around the gallops. The trainer thought it might work out as a riding horse, so he picked up the phone. But time was of the essence. No trainer, however kindly disposed, is going to keep a failed racehorse indefinitely.

The next day, Paul drove down the country and returned with the horse. “He doesn’t look like much,” he said. “But at this stage they never do.” The horse looked over the stable door, a bay with a white nose (susceptible to sunburn) and an affable expression. I gave him a carrot. The white nose nudged my elbow, politely requesting another. He had a kind and intelligent eye. I went to get a saddle. The horse was obliging, although unaware of the precepts of riding, and there was nothing obviously wrong with him.

“Think about it,” Paul said. “Try him out for a while.” But I didn’t need to. There was something about that horse.

At home, I studied his passport. My horse was three years old. His official name was Kingdom Story and his sire was a famous racehorse called Declaration of War, winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and descendent of the legendary Nijinsky.

When Declaration of War retired in 2014, his stud fee was €40,000. Kingdom Story was a valuable foal. He was born in March 2015. The following November he sold for €27,000. Two years later, he was sold again for €48,000 and flown out to Dubai for training. It was all downhill from there on in.

By 2018, he was back in Ireland. He raced three times and came last every time. At his final race, a few weeks before he arrived on my doorstep, his odds were 100/1. “Never a factor” said his form profile. I paid €500 the horse that had disappointed such high expectations.

The first thing that he needed was a name. I doubt that he had ever been addressed as anything other than: “That horse.” Since he’d been to Arabia, and had many adventures, I decided to call him Sinbad. He was bony and covered in orange fluff. His beautiful head was far too big for his body, his coat was patchy, and his eyes were sad. I hoped he would blossom under my care, but it took two years to get him right.

In terms of riding, he was very cooperative but, institutionalised since birth, he had no social skills. The other horses sensed his weakness. When they bit him, he didn’t bite back. He stood mournfully at the gate, waiting to be rescued. He got thinner and his head hung low. I felt that I had failed him too.

Eventually, I realised what was going on. Sinbad was born and raised to be treated like a prince. Despite his change of career, and the vast depreciation of his monetary value, he still required the royal treatment. He had physical problems, probably from being trained too young, and needed a lot of care.

He went for a holiday down the country, so that he could learn how to be a horse. When he returned, he knew how to play with the other horses in the field. Gradually, his scrawny haunches filled out and his coat began to shine.

I wouldn’t say that we’re there yet — a horse is always a work in progress — but we’re good for now. With horses, that’s as good as it gets.

For more information on rehoming and retraining ex-racehorses, see treoeile.com. See also polocrosseireland.com and carrickminesequestrian.ie