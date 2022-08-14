All hail our new Okapi overlords. Normal summer service is resumed

Without anyone planning it, the Okapi born in Dublin Zoo became a kind of a symbol for everything. He appeared on the front of newspapers, looking out at us, inscrutable in the way that only a newborn Okapi can be.

Like the Mona Lisa, you could read whatever you wanted into the Okapi’s expression. Did he have a message for us? About climate change? Or the general state of things? Or was the clue in the name? It contained the words ‘OK’ and ‘happy’. So was his message as simple as: ‘Don’t worry. Be happy’?

The Rose only puts women on a pedestal. It leaves the goats alone

Or was he looking at us in disgust? Was his message: ‘Look in my eyes humans, and reflect on what you have done to the world. Reflect on how it is that I, the humble Okapi, am endangered. So enjoy your heatwaves while you can. You won’t enjoy it so much when it’s permanent.’

Presumably the Arts Council or Science Foundation Ireland will soon be funding some seminar: ‘What is the Okapi trying to say to us?’ Or maybe there’ll be a public consultation.

But then, maybe the Okapi’s message is that it could be worse. And it actually could be worse for the Okapi.

Yes, he was born into captivity. But he could be his cousin the goat, and have the misfortune to be born near Killorglin.

Unlike the Okapi, King Puck is born free — but is chosen for temporary captivity, raised up until the third day.

But, as we know, the simple pleasures of true Gaels and Kerrymen are under threat as never before by PC gone mad. And this year, in a capitulation to the woke generation that will incense true Irishmen like the Healy-Raes, the goat was brought down and allowed rest in the shade.

The beginning of the end surely.

Remarkably, that other simple Kerry tradition, the Rose of Tralee, seems to be surviving the modern world better than Puck Fair is. But then, the Rose only puts women on a pedestal. It leaves the goats alone.

The Rose is back after two years, another slight return to normal, and this year not many have had the heart to criticise it. I suppose we welcome any rare event or talking point now that is not a crisis.

Quick, tell the Okapi that we’re worn out from the misery

The Rose pivoted to modernity by cramming the competition with scientists, and even married women. They’re just short of calling it the PHDee of Tralee now.

Indeed, if we wanted to put some of the finest scientific minds from around the world together to figure out what the inscrutable Okapi is saying to us, we could do worse than ask the Roses to consider it on the bus as they’re ferried around the Ring.

As we return to the simple Irish summer pleasures of newborn zoo animals, arguing over goats on platforms, and the build up to Daithi in the Dome, we can nearly see how life could be a bit like it used to be — before everything went wrong.

Things will never be quite the same again, but maybe we’re getting back to the point where we can half enjoy a summer without always thinking about the end of the world.

And thank god for that. Because if there’s one thing our new Okapi saviour should know about us, it’s that we’re worn out from the misery. We need a break before we can face into another winter of it.