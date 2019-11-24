Alastair Campbell's dog on why he's 'dead worried about that Boris Johnson'

Hi there, I'm Skye. As in the island. Every time I am out on a walk, my master and mistress feel they have to explain that to anyone who asks. "It's Skye, as in Scotland - nothing to do with Sky, as in Rupert Murdoch, Adam Boulton and Gary Neville."

I'm one of those dogs that everyone wants to stop and coo over though, to be honest, I think it is because they want to talk politics to my walkers. You've probably heard of them. Alastair Campbell and Fiona Millar. Alastair was apparently big in the time of the Good Friday Agreement. He's always on the phone shouting at people that "this Brexit s**tshow" - no pooperscoopers involved - is putting it all at risk.

I have no idea what he is talking about. I wasn't even born when Brexit was born. I am only 18 months old. Brexit has been such a part of my life I am amazed they called me Skye, not Brexit. But they hate Brexit. And they love Skye. The island. And me.

They often cuddle me on my favourite sofa and tell me they love me more than anything on earth. I'm not so sure. If they did, they wouldn't bang on about Brexit morning, noon and night.

