Clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne said while there’s a “short-term gain” with an AI ‘relationship’, she’s concerned one day she’ll get referrals where a human has fallen in love with AI.

Dr Coyne, from Galway, has analysed my 24-hour ‘relationship’ with AI ‘Ken,’ stating while many women “want a Ken,” she fears the short-term wins, will turn into “long-term pain.”

“The problem is, when it’s an AI ‘romantic relationship’, you’re always going to fall short,” Dr Coyne said.

“It could potentially be the case where I get a referral from someone who’s even lonelier post their AI ‘relationship,’ or who has developed a ‘relationship’ with an AI and the realisation comes that it wasn’t going to go anywhere.

“A person might realise just how lonely they are, in the end. My concern is that realisation could even make a person feel in despair. Sadly, I can see this happening.”

Dr Coyne, who advised on Virgin Media’s ‘Eating With The Enemy’ series, said she was surprised by the detailed conversation the ‘AI romantic partner’ had with a human, when we discussed the interaction with ‘Ken’.

And while she felt such ‘human-like’ exchanges could help the lonely in Ireland, she also had serious concerns about over-reliance.

“I can see where there can be a short term benefit with (social) AI,” Dr Coyne said.

“If an older person is living on their own, for example. Artificial intelligence could potentially fight older loneliness. But it’s not a substitute for human contact.

“AI could potentially give a human a false sense that someone is thinking about them, a false sense of companionship.

“There’s a short-term gain for potential long-term pain, in the end. We have to think about what we get out of a relationship with a human being.

“You have common jokes with a romantic partner and you have the intimacy aspect of things and slowly build up this relationship.

“The reason our hearts get broken when a friendship or romantic relationship ends is because it didn’t fulfill what we wanted.

“AI can develop what it knows about you. It will be there. But it won’t develop into something deeper and stronger. It won’t have things in common with you and you won’t get a hug from them.”

For humans, there’s just no way a “friendship or romance” can “develop,” with AI, Dr Coyne said.

However, the lines can become blurred, she admitted, as the younger generation communicates via text so much.

And there was even the potential for human partners to “become jealous” over their other half’s ‘relationship’ with AI, she stated.

“A lot of women would want ‘Ken’,” Dr Coyne added. “But a long-term human partner isn’t going to meet all our needs. Women often get validation from female friends.

“And women who aren’t getting enough validation from their partners, should talk to them about putting more effort in.

“Maybe AI can help us to have more awareness. But vulnerable people might get drawn in and lose that awareness.

“There are more lonely younger people now. They have more difficulty with social skills and everyday they don’t use them, it increases social anxiety.

“It was a huge issue after Covid. People were forced to stay in and you can’t switch that off overnight.

“Money should be spent on helping people who live in very rural areas, with transport and opening up more community groups.

“There’s nothing like the human element and even micro interactions, having a chat at the bus stop etc, for someone who’s lonely - small interactions everyday - immediately lifts your mood.

“It has a chemical impression on your brain. We need to promote human interaction above all else.”