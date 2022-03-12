Ahead of St Patrick’s day, 17 Irish people killing it on the world stage

Meet the talent at the top of their game who are flying the flag for Ireland all over the globe.

First up is Gareth Bromell, a Limerick-born hair stylist, responsible for the tresses of the world’s elite. A master of his craft, he is responsible for the Taylor Swift shag cut seen around the world; Cillian Murphy’s most recent Esquire cover shoot, and Caitríona Balfe’s entire Oscar-nominated Belfast press tour. Though regularly tending to the stars on location, his H by Gareth Bromell salon, in Harvey Nichols in the Dundrum Town Centre — is a sight to behold, with soft, upcycled furnishings and portfolio images along the walls.

Seán William McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, is an Irish YouTuber, best known for his vlogs and comedic Let's Play gaming series

2. Kneecap

Made up of three young west Belfastians — Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí — Irish-language hip-hop trio Kneecap have had their music censored by Raidió na Gaeltachta; been denounced by the late Christopher Stalford of the DUP, and been thrown out of their own gig at UCD. But they don’t mind the controversy associated with their outfit; in fact, they feed off it. The bilingual trio make music for the new generation of politically savvy culturists (their first song, C.E.A.R.T.A, is an Irish-language activist anthem) and those fed up with the status quo. The band’s gigs are electric, in venues from the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow to New York’s Mercury Lounge. Their next album is, according to their Instagram bio, ‘en route’. Until then, we’ll have Thart Agus Thart on repeat.

3. Peter Foley

LetsGetChecked is the brainchild of Dubliner Peter Foley who couldn’t understand why people were still queuing in doctors’ surgeries and hospitals for simple diagnostic tests. His company supplies tests for general health (it was the main official partner of the Irish Olympic team, providing Covid-19 testing kits for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games) men’s health, women’s health and sexual health, currently catering to Ireland, the US, Canada and Europe. The inspiration for the company came from Foley’s own diagnosis of testicular cancer at 16, symptoms of which his doctors had initially attributed to a rugby accident. The pandemic allowed the company to thrive in Ireland, with millions of tests procured by the Irish public during that time. Also, Foley’s at-home STI testing is changing the game of personalised healthcare, as such tests were once shrouded in shame.

4. Michael Fry

You already know Michael Fry from his @BigDirtyFry sketches on social media (yes, he is the guy who did the Indie Band songs about Amy and Curtis from Love Island and Aoife McGregor, and hilarious sketches on actor Aidan Gillen) but the Meath native is going global with The Michael Fry Show. Alongside fellow comedy writers Seán Burke and Ciara Knight, Fry is set to serve up a number of audio sketches in the series for BBC Sounds.

5. Freya Drohan

With a job thousands would kill for, Malahide native Freya Drohan is fashion director for the Daily Front Row; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Her social-media presence is awash with New York Fashion Week content, decadent frocks and celeb-soaked parties. One to follow, enviously.

6. Dónal Talbot

Photographer Dónal Talbot’s work is predominantly based in portraiture, using the form’s intimate qualities as a tool to showcase and empower the LGBTQI+ community, through representation in art. Back in 2021, he launched a solidarity project to counter a series of ‘straight pride’ posters that had appeared during Pride Month in Waterford City. His work has been published by The Face, Vice, V Magazine and i-D, and he currently resides in Lisbon.

James O'Connor walks the runway during the Matty Bovan Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on February 18, 2022

7. Jacksepticeye

Seán William McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, is an Irish YouTuber, best known for his vlogs and comedic Let’s Play gaming series. Now 32, he didn’t have the internet growing up in rural Offaly, but as of last month, his channel had amassed over 28 million subscribers — making it the most subscribed Irish channel in the world. In the early 2010s, McLoughlin dropped out of college after two years but went back and finished the same year his channel reached one million subscribers. Through his uploads, he is a millionaire several times over. And, yes, you did see him in gaming-themed film Free Guy, which starred Ryan Reynolds.

8. Fionnghuala O’Reilly

An accomplished model, engineer and most recently a correspondent on CBS’s Emmy nominated show, Mission Unstoppable, Fionnghuala O’Reilly is a force to be reckoned with. Following her Miss Universe Ireland win in 2019, the scientist (who goes by ‘Fig’ to friends) moved to her maternal home of the US, a country she was familiar with, having spent three summers living on campus at Berkeley University, California, at a residential maths and science academy. These days, she epitomises brains and beauty, working as a systems engineer for Nasa’s Space Apps Challenge and dominating catwalks.

9. Alison Oliver

Relative newcomer Corkonian Alison Oliver nabbed the lead in the highly anticipated production of Sally Rooney’s first novel, Conversations With Friends. Acting alongside Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane, Oliver is set for the kind of stardom experienced by Daisy Edgar-Jones and fellow Lir Academy alumnus Paul Mescal before her. Her audition tape is being described as ‘revelatory’ by those who’ve worked with her. In the BBC adaptation, Oliver will portray the central character of Frances, an ‘observant, cerebral and sharp’ college student who enjoys a close relationship with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Lane).

10. James O’Connor

Piercing blue eyes and impeccable cheekbones frame the face of young Irish model James O’Connor, who worked with Not Another Agency and whose work is regularly seen on popular fashion sites like ASOS. More recently, his model chops were showcased at London Fashion Week, walking for cult favourite Matty Bovan, and, at Richard Quinn, where a PVC-clad Violet Chachki towed him on a lead in an evocation of dom/sub culture.

Author and social historian Emma Dabiri. A social historian by trade, Dabiri's recent Channel 4 documentary Hair Power: Me And My Afro won a Cannes Lion Silver award in the Entertainment Category. Photograph by: Steve Ryan

11. Emma Dabiri

You’ll already know Dabiri from her internationally acclaimed books Don’t Touch My Hair and What White People Can Do Next, but her accolades don’t stop there. A social historian by trade, Dabiri’s recent Channel 4 documentary Hair Power: Me And My Afro won a Cannes Lion Silver award in the Entertainment Category; the BBC named her as a broadcasting star of the future, and she is a trustee of the Hugh Lane Gallery and a member of the British Council’s Arts and Creative Economy Advisory Group. Dabiri is genuinely shaping the future — and we’re keen to see what she does next.

12. Ciarán McMenamin

Actor and author Ciarán McMenamin is a well-known face on Irish and UK telly, but it’s his novel, The Sunken Road, that has caused people to sit up and listen. It follows Francie, a young Fermanagh man who is drawn to both the horrors of World War One on the continent and to guerrilla fighting of the freedom struggle here. Such is its praise that The Sunken Road has been longlisted for the 2022 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction. Thirteen novels — including Colm Tóibín’s The Magician — are in contention for the £25,000 (€29,500) prize, the winner of which will be announced mid-June. Until then, you can find McMenamin portraying policeman Finn O’Hare in BBC NI’s new series Hope Street.

13. Joanne McNally

Described by The Sunday Times as a ‘truly gifted stand-up’, Dublin comic Joanne McNally has taken the UK comedy scene by storm with sell-out tours, chat show appearances and hit documentary, Baby Hater, all under her belt. Her podcast with Vogue Williams, My Therapist Ghosted Me, is so popular that it seems every woman in Ireland is talking about it, and she’s somehow still adding dates to her current Irish tour. She’s also enjoyed sell-out Edinburgh runs with her stand-up shows Wine Tamer and The Prosecco Express; sold out her London run in the Soho Theatre, and is now featuring as a major player on RTÉ’s new comedy panel show Clear History. She may also be responsible for the recent uptick in Irish women purchasing pink jumpsuits and canned wine — but don’t hold that against her.

Comedian and podcast host Joanne McNally. Her podcast with Vogue Williams, My Therapist Ghosted Me, is so popular that it seems every woman in Ireland is talking about it. Photograph by: Evan Doherty

14. Patrick Powell

Chef Patrick Powell first caught the bug when his sister’s teenage boyfriend, a working chef, lent him some cookbooks. Interest piqued, he got his first kitchen gig at 15 (at his cousin’s seaside restaurant in Ballina) which led to him working with former L’Ecrivain chef Seamus Commons, who took over the kitchen and, in turn, took Patrick under his wing. These days, he heads up Allegra in Stratford, London — following four years running the kitchen at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse — serving seasonal fare in a beautiful setting. Allegra has quickly become a destination restaurant. Despite this, he remains as ambitious as ever, with plans to ultimately make the restaurant more self-sufficient.

15. Suzanne Lynch

Political journalist Suzanne Lynch worked as the Europe correspondent for The Irish Times between 2013 and 2017, during the eurozone and refugee crises and the Brexit referendum. Following that, she moved across the Atlantic, bringing her expertise to the role of Washington correspondent. Her work details many of the defining moments of the past decade. Recently nabbed by media company Politico to head up its Brussels Playbook newsletter, Lynch’s work continues to highlight the growing friendship between the US and Europe.

16. Molly Scott

Having broken numerous records to find herself the fastest Irish woman ever over 60m, 22-year-old Carlow sprinter Molly Scott is currently on the run (sorry) of her life. Showing that her win wasn’t just a fluke, Scott continued her progress with last month’s impressive victory in the women’s 60m final at the Czech Indoor Gala, beating European indoor champion Ajla Del Ponte 7.25 to 7.26. “Running fast at home, then taking it to Europe to win over a big name speaks volumes about an athlete and the type of racer they are under pressure,” tweeted former world champion Derval O’Rourke. “Superb win in Ostrava for Molly Scott this evening over 60m. Flying that Irish sprinting flag.”

Pillow Queens — "An outrageously talented rock band," said TV host James Corden

17. Pillow Queens

“An outrageously talented rock band,” said James Corden, when this Dublin four-piece performed as musical guests on his US TV programme, The Late Late Show with James Corden. Their soulful lyrics and smart musical choices have resulted in packed out arenas. For the uninitiated, may I recommend their beautiful Gay Girls, an LGBTQI+ anthem for anyone harbouring Catholic guilt. Their latest album, Leave The Light On, “is an exploration of the uncertainty of emotions as they are in process, and an intuitive outpouring of ideas as they form” according to the group. “It’s about being intimately honest with yourself, and as a band. It’s about trusting that this state of vulnerability can be held as it emerges, by you, by us.” Could they be this generation’s answer to U2? Only time will tell.