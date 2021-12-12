| 8.5°C Dublin

Actress Kate O’Toole: ‘I had a great relationship with my father, Peter O’Toole. My mother? She was never nice to me’

Here, she talks about her screen legend dad, being estranged from her actor mother, Siân Phillips, and shares fond memories of hanging out with Seamus Heaney, Jim Sheridan, Brian Friel and Garech Browne

Actress Kate O'Toole with Don Pablo. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Peter O'Toole and Kate in New York City in June 1987. Photo: Ron Galella Expand
Peter O'Toole and Sian Philips at home in Stratford, London, with baby Kate in 1960. Picture by John Twine/ANL/Shutterstock Expand
Kate and Peter Expand
Kate and Peter O'Toole in Clifden Expand

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Peter O’Toole hated Christmas. “My father was the only person I’d spend Christmas with, because he despised Christmas like me,” says his daughter Kate. “We happily ignored Christmas.” A noted thespian herself, she has contributed to a documentary about the legendary actor — Peter O’Toole: Réalta & Rógaire — to be shown on TG4 on Christmas Day.

“Christmas was a lovely opportunity to unplug the phones,” she says. “We saw it as a great time to escape from the world and stay in bed reading, uninterrupted. Neither of us had, or believed in, the Victorian ideal of a perfect family, which is where Christmas as it’s celebrated today comes from. F**k that noise.”

