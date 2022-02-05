| 3°C Dublin

‘Actors say sorry a lot - we have become so used to feeling dispensable’ - Denise Gough on theatre, fame and acting’s toxic power system

With two Olivier Awards and a Tony nomination, Denise Gough is a theatreland heavyweight. She talks about finding Broadway very difficult, feeling optimistic about our national theatre and acting’s ‘toxic power system’

Actor Denise Gough at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Denise Gough with her Best Actress award at the 2016 Olivier Awards Expand
Denise with Andrew Garfield at the 2018 Tony Awards. Picture: Ilya S Savenok/Getty Expand
Denise Gough. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand

Actor Denise Gough at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath

Tanya Sweeney

In 2018, Denise Gough, by then in her late 30s, was very much the toast of Broadway. It was the year she won her second Olivier Award for her role as Harper Pitt in the hallucinatory, eight-hour play Angels In America. Her first Olivier Award was already in the bag thanks to her role as Emma, a recovering alcoholic and drug addict, in People, Places & Things. Critics heaped praise on Gough when she performed the role off-Broadway and in London’s West End in 2015. The phrase ‘making a splash’ are overused when it comes to breakthrough actors, but in this instance, Gough very much did that. A relative unknown at the time, Gough instantly became a Theatreland heavyweight on both sides of the Atlantic.

If 2015 was frenetic, 2018, in particular, involved many huge and slightly surreal moments for the Ennis native, from parties at Anna Wintour’s house and meeting Bruce Springsteen to having A-list lunches on the ‘Tony Award trail’.

