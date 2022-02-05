‘Actors say sorry a lot - we have become so used to feeling dispensable’ - Denise Gough on theatre, fame and acting’s toxic power system

In 2018, Denise Gough, by then in her late 30s, was very much the toast of Broadway. It was the year she won her second Olivier Award for her role as Harper Pitt in the hallucinatory, eight-hour play Angels In America. Her first Olivier Award was already in the bag thanks to her role as Emma, a recovering alcoholic and drug addict, in People, Places & Things. Critics heaped praise on Gough when she performed the role off-Broadway and in London’s West End in 2015. The phrase ‘making a splash’ are overused when it comes to breakthrough actors, but in this instance, Gough very much did that. A relative unknown at the time, Gough instantly became a Theatreland heavyweight on both sides of the Atlantic.

If 2015 was frenetic, 2018, in particular, involved many huge and slightly surreal moments for the Ennis native, from parties at Anna Wintour’s house and meeting Bruce Springsteen to having A-list lunches on the ‘Tony Award trail’.

“Most of the parties I was invited to, I didn’t go because I had a show to do,” Gough recalls. “It felt important for me to remember that work was the thing. In America, you’re told that you’re amazing, but I think I was too old to buy into all that.”

Denise Gough with her Best Actress award at the 2016 Olivier Awards

Denise Gough with her Best Actress award at the 2016 Olivier Awards

“The first time I went to a film festival, I got on a business-class flight which flew me to Toronto,” Gough adds. “I got to a hotel room where there was a person with a rack of clothes for me. I was fed beautiful food and had my face done and I thought, Jesus, if I had gotten all this when I was 18 years old, it would have been crazy. If I was 20 and had been treated like a princess… yeah, I’d be an asshole.”

There were some advantages to her new-found career, though.

“I was the most excited about meeting Lisa Rinna (from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills),” Gough laughs. “Al Pacino came to see my show and I was like, I don’t care, Lisa Rinna is in the audience! I sent an usher out to get her to meet me.”

It’s a point in her acting career that Gough is truly grateful for, although it isn’t necessarily a time she’d like to revisit. “Broadway was very difficult,” she reflects. “Angels in America was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done. I would never want to do it again and I didn’t enjoy it. And you know, there are people who find that really sort of annoying, because to them, you’re on Broadway and got nominated for a Tony. But it was not a nice experience for many reasons. People, Places & Things, on the other hand, was the most joyful experience of my life.”

It’s all too easy to describe Gough as a consummate actor’s actor, although the label sits uneasily with her. Tales are legion of her professional dedication - to play Medea, she learned how to speak Greek. Talk soon turns to method acting. Gough does a slight body cringe at the very mention of it.

“I did try it once, and I sat there upsetting myself in the corridor of a theatre, and then by the time I got to the scene, there was nothing left, so that was a waste of time,” Gough smiles.

“The only method actors I’ve ever met are very famous people,” she says. “Can you imagine? If I was 21 and I’m working with Holly Hunter (as Gough did in 2004 in a London production of Marina Carr’s By The Bog Of Cats), and I came in and say, ‘No eye contact. You can’t actually speak to me right now as I’m getting into character.’ I mean, come on! When you do that, you’re basically saying that you’re more important and your process is more important than that of someone else.”

In addition to Hunter, Gough has also performed alongside Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane in Angels In America, Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke in Juliet, Naked, and Keira Knightley in Colette. She has held the ‘household name’ thing at a remove, but new screen roles could change all of that. In recent times, her profile received a boost thanks to two massive franchises: back in 2019, Gough was attached to HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, while last year, she joined the cast of the Star Wars prequel series, Andor.

Denise with Andrew Garfield at the 2018 Tony Awards. Picture: Ilya S Savenok/Getty

Denise with Andrew Garfield at the 2018 Tony Awards. Picture: Ilya S Savenok/Getty

Gough’s circuitous path to success is well-known by now. At 15, she left Co Clare and moved to London with a boyfriend. They broke up six weeks later, and she then lived for six years in a succession of London squats. Growing up in a family of 11 children, she was drawn to acting at a young age, on the stage mainly.

In her 20s, Gough won a full scholarship to The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts and spent 15 years building a theatre career while waitressing. A path familiar to many new actors soon followed, with small roles in episodic staples like Silent Witness, Holby City, The Bill, and Casualty. The theatre was definitely her metier, and she realised it was where she was happiest, although this came in tandem with the realisation that actors in theatre don’t earn that much money. She was famously applying for cleaning jobs and was on the brink of quitting the profession when the life-changing role in People, Places & Things came along in 2015. Within the year, she had won the Critics’ Circle award for Best Actress. After spending so many years putting in the hard yards, the role suddenly saw her strapped to the front of a proverbial train. Getting to see Gough in action on stage soon became an unmissable event; it gave her box-office clout.

And yet, there have been roles she has missed out on in the past, something that Gough says is simply part and parcel of the job.

“My very first audition was at the National Theatre [in London] to do a play called The Night Season, and Justine Mitchell and Susan Lynch were already cast,” she explains. “I auditioned and auditioned and didn’t get it. I thought, I don’t like this feeling now of being uncomfortable and gutted. So, I decided the best way to combat this is to go and see whatever show and watch everything I didn’t get. I went to see The Night Season and it was brilliant. I realised that if I’d been in that play, I wouldn’t have suited it. It happened again on A Streetcar Named Desire, when Vanessa Kirby got the role, and she was absolutely stellar.

“You hear young actors go into the room and be like, ‘It’s my role,’ but really, the role gets to decide,” she adds. “I just didn’t want to spend a moment being jealous of other women for getting parts — we have enough to be f**king dealing with.”

This month, Gough takes to the Irish stage as the lead in Marina Carr’s blistering play Portia Coughlan, a portrait of a woman screaming to be heard. Portia is grieving the death of her twin brother, Gabriel, who drowned at the age of 15. Now a 30-something wife and mother, she is misunderstood and unfulfilled in her small-town life.

“When [Caroline Byrne, director] asked me to do the play before, I said no a few times,” Gough explains. Ruth Negga was due to perform the play at the Young Vic in London in 2020.

“Then the pandemic happened, and Caroline and I were in touch, and she texted to say that Ruth could no longer do it, and was I interested now, and it felt like the right time.

“Also, it felt like the right place,” Gough adds. It’s right that this play should be at the Abbey under Caitríona’s tenure, at this specific time in history.”

Gough is referring to Caitríona McLaughlin who, alongside the appointment of Mark O’Brien as executive director, was announced last year as the theatre’s new artistic director. Much like Selina Cartmell’s appointment as the Gate’s artistic director did five years ago, the arrival of McLaughlin and O’Brien has evidently ushered in a new era and new energy at the national theatre.

On the first day of rehearsals for Portia Coughlan, McLaughlin sat with the cast for a few hours, ostensibly to create a safe space for everyone.

“I’ve worked in every theatre all over and I’ve never had an artistic director come in and open a discussion for a few hours about how to keep everybody safe, and about dignity in the workplace,” Gough says.

“We needed some women to be running [theatre] buildings,” Gough adds decisively. “It wasn’t that long ago the Abbey centenary overlooked female writers in the horrific way that it did, and there was an uprising then.

“For me, coming back to Dublin, I have never felt more hopeful at the national theatre,” Gough continues. “My time at the Gate was under Michael Colgan, and I feel like the building needs to be sort of saged within an inch of its life. We need progressive men and women to be running programmes so that we can match up what’s happened in Ireland.”

I ask Gough if she wants to elaborate on those previous experiences within Irish theatre. In past interviews, she has made reference to instances where she felt bullied and undermined by an unnamed director, and has seen colleagues endure similar.

“Because of the life I’ve lived, I’ve always gone front-footed, as opposed to what I’ve seen happen to colleagues and friends of mine, which is [where] you get very traumatised by it,” Gough replies. “My trauma seems to be, when that happened, turn it into a desire to really fight back. I’ve never been sexually attractive to certain types of people who would go in that direction but I don’t necessarily feel it’s a gender thing. It’s a power thing.”

But now that her reputation has been galvanised, does she feel as though others see her as less dispensable? Though she doesn’t particularly like it, Gough notes that becoming a ‘name’ actor changes one’s footing within the “toxic power system” of the acting profession.

“I’ve experienced both levels, so I’m a little bit higher up now and considered somebody who is treated better,” she says, using heavy air quotes. “But when you have been in the other camp for a long time and are invited into this camp, you think, oh my God, it’s that easy. Suddenly you get a job and people think you’re important. You are told, you get this [perk] now.”

In rehearsals for Portia Coughlan yesterday, a thought came to Gough: “Actors say sorry a lot,” she says. “I think we have become so used to feeling dispensable and being made to know that you are dispensable. It can mean you always have a slight bit of fear. And so I’ve walked from jobs or been fired from jobs because I find it very difficult to watch the power thing in action. I’ve never been able to accept it.”

The idea of proper fame, very much there for the taking now, holds little interest for Gough. She bats away any talk of ‘household name’ status.

“The idea that I’m more famous now and it means I’m more important – it’s such bullshit,” she emphasises.

“It’s so weird. I had an interview last week where the journalist kept saying, ‘So, since you’re now famous’, and that was so bizarre for me to think about,” she adds. “But I genuinely don’t think anybody knows who I am. I’m specifically a theatre actress, mostly. I do a couple of [other] things, but I don’t get recognised in the street.”

There are few details online about Gough’s personal or private life, and it’s safe to assume that’s by design rather than by accident.

“People are not interested, like seriously,” she laughs. “Like really, do we want to talk about who I’m possibly sleeping with? It’s so boring, isn’t it? Also, I think [being on social media] would drive me crazy. The idea that you would go into a system that is designed to make you care about what people think — I just don’t think it would suit me.”

Denise Gough. Picture: Frank McGrath

Denise Gough. Picture: Frank McGrath

Whatever her ambivalent feelings on fame, Gough still knows that becoming more well-known as a performer brings power, and with it, an element of responsibility.

“What I will say is that if you’re in a position where you’re either number one or two on a call sheet of a big production, I feel it’s then your responsibility as an actor to look after all the people that are holding this f**king bubble up for you,” she notes.

In the week we talk, a renowned male movie director has experienced significant blowback online for his less-than-gallant treatment of cast and crew.

“You know what the thing is? These people get empowered for so long that they can behave whatever way they want to, and when they’re told, ‘No, that’s not okay,’ they genuinely don’t think they’ve done anything wrong,” Gough says. “I had a conversation recently with a very famous TV director who said, ‘You know, Denise, in our industry, there are dark souls everywhere. There’s a lot of narcissism in this industry.’”

As she readies herself to return to the stage for the first time in three years, Gough is also adapting a short story for screen. It will be her first producing credit, and she hopes to bring more strong female characters to the screen in the years ahead.

“Look at what Jessica Chastain is doing. She made it [the movie The 355] outside the studio and gave each actress a piece of the film and took care of them all,” Gough says. “If that’s where we can head toward, well, brilliant.

“I know, for me, though, I’ve always felt my women are on stage,” she surmises. “I love playing women who have had a huge life experience. Yes, I do seem to play a lot of women who go through a lot. But you know what? Women do go through a lot.”

Portia Coughlan runs at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, from February 11 to March 12. See abbeytheatre.ie for more information