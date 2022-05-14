| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Actor Brian Gleeson: ‘Anyone who says they don’t ever look themselves up is a liar – It is very hard not to read reviews’

As actor Brian Gleeson prepares for his Gate Theatre debut, he talks about working with family, Peaky Blinders, coping with criticism and working with Sharon Horgan

Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys Expand
Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys Expand
Brian Gleeson and Sarah Morris in Constellations. Picture: Rich Gilligan Expand

Close

Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Brian Gleeson and Sarah Morris in Constellations. Picture: Rich Gilligan

Brian Gleeson and Sarah Morris in Constellations. Picture: Rich Gilligan

/

Brian Gleeson backstage at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

The last time Brian Gleeson performed on stage, it was to a completely empty house. It was the height of the pandemic, and Irish theatre companies were trying, with varying degrees of success, to switch from the boards to the small screen. Gleeson starred in the streaming of The Saviour in The Everyman in Cork. It was directed by Louise Lowe, who cut to the deserted stalls to amplify that the atmosphere and magic was missing. “Film and TV seemed to stop for five minutes... but it was definitely the theatre that was hit big time. Theatre was completely banjaxed by [the virus],” Brian says.

This month, he is performing to much fuller houses in the Gate Theatre’s production of Nick Payne’s Constellations. The two-hander, which also stars Sarah Morris, is a high-concept love story that uses sliding doors to move between alternative dimensions and universes. A romantic relationship forms and implodes as the script moves forward, backward and sideways.

Most Watched

Privacy