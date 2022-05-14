Actor and director Simon Callow: ‘I last watched Four Weddings and a Funeral 10 years ago. It held up awfully well’

Born in London, Simon Callow studied at Queen’s University in Belfast. Since making his stage debut in 1973, he has appeared in theatre, film and TV. An Olivier Award winner, Callow has written and directed plays and opera productions. He was awarded a CBE for services to acting and is married to Sebastian Fox.

What’s your earliest memory?

Being chased by pigs in an orchard where I was scrumping apples aged five. Terrifying.

When and where were you happiest?

At drama school, aged 21. I discovered who I was and what I should be doing.

What is your biggest fear?

Disappointing people.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

Least: greed. Most: practical kindness.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Negativity.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

Promising more than I can deliver.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

I’d most like to have a drink with Christopher Hampton — unstintingly generous and funny.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

Mr Pickwick.

What is your most treasured possession?

Micheál Mac Liammóir’s ring. For one giddy week, I was his dresser in 1968 on his dazzling one-man show, The Importance of Being Oscar, and imbibed his extraordinary aura. Many years later, I wrote about him in my first book, which led an actor, to whom Micheál had bequeathed the exquisite ring he designed and always wore, to give it to me. It fitted perfectly, and I have worn it ever since.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Cheese, to which I am allergic.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Never take advice.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry all the time, almost always when I’m happy.

Do you believe in a god?

Nope.

What’s your favourite word?

Opalescent.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

When was the last time you watched Four Weddings and a Funeral?

Ten years ago. It was only the second time I’d seen it. It held up awfully well.

Do you keep in touch with any of your actors or crew from that movie 28 years later?

We bump into each other from time to time, but I see Mike Newell more than any of the actors.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Do whatever you do to the utmost.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Robert Downey Jr. When I was younger, I had huge and maybe rather alarming energy. Downey, whom I once met in the early 1980s, had the same; I felt some kindred feeling. Later, I wrote a screenplay from my book, Love Is Where It Falls, about an intense period in my life, and I wanted to offer him the part of me. Unfortunately, he was in prison at the time.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

The ability to create 48-hour days.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

I had an entire conversation with the great American poet Robert Lowell under the impression that he was Arthur Miller. Astonishingly, I got through the whole conversation without either of us realising.

What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Understudying an actor whose performance I detested, and having to rehearse the part exactly as he played it.

What actor or playwright from the past would you love to have met and what would you discuss?

It has to be William Shakespeare, doesn’t it? And naturally, I’d discuss the punctuation in Hamlet.

What are you looking forward to most about being back in Dublin again this month?

Oh, the wit and the fantasy and the food —which has improved out of all recognition.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Massenet’s ballet music from Le Cid. Sheer unbridled joy.

Simon Callow appears in Anything Goes, a musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, which runs at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from May 19-28 . Tickets from bordgaisenergytheatre.ie