A year after Caroline Flack's death, #BeKind is little more than a meaningless hashtag

Katie Byrne

The late TV presenter Caroline Flack Expand

It’s a year after the death of Caroline Flack and social media is once again awash with the words #BeKind.

The hashtag, inspired by Flack’s Instagram post from December 2019 in which she wrote: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”, trended on social media last year and has once again gone viral on the first anniversary of the TV presenter’s tragic death.

#BeKind is one of those slogans that we can all, ostensibly, get behind. Social media can be a vicious, toxic place. Twitter pile-ons have become par for the course. Online trolling is becoming worse and more widespread.

