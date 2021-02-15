It’s a year after the death of Caroline Flack and social media is once again awash with the words #BeKind.

The hashtag, inspired by Flack’s Instagram post from December 2019 in which she wrote: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”, trended on social media last year and has once again gone viral on the first anniversary of the TV presenter’s tragic death.

#BeKind is one of those slogans that we can all, ostensibly, get behind. Social media can be a vicious, toxic place. Twitter pile-ons have become par for the course. Online trolling is becoming worse and more widespread.

The question, of course, is whether the type of person who anonymously abuses strangers is going to be enlightened by a fridge-magnet hashtag and a photo of some pretty flowers, and whether a buzzy soundbite can solve a systemic problem.

There are plenty of people who truly believe in the #BeKind movement. They saw it as an opportunity to rethink their online behaviour and spread positivity, and they continue to do so today.

Yet there are many more who jump on the bandwagon when the movement is trending but who continue to hurl vile insults and nasty invectives when the hashtag fades away.

In many ways, the #BeKind hashtag is an example of performative slacktivism. It takes just a few seconds to post a trending hashtag and a photo of a sunset. It takes a lot more time and energy to look inwards and ask what it actually means to be kind online.

The Black Lives Matter movement almost descended into slacktivism when the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday trended and millions of people posted plain black squares on their Instagram pages.

The movement, while well-meaning, was later criticised as an empty gesture. On the flip side, it opened up a conversation about armchair activism, and ultimately led to more active, vocal involvement, and spades of anti-racism resources.

The #BeKind movement, on the other hand, is still at the black square stage. It has good intentions and a loyal, passionate following, but no real sense of purpose or direction.

You could argue that the hashtag says it all. Just be kind, or rather, don’t be a d*ick. But it’s worth remembering that kindness means different things to different people.

Some think #BeKind means motivational mantras and pictures of kittens. Some think it means standing up for Meghan Markle (but not so much influencers who holiday in Dubai or Hilaria Baldwin).

Some think it’s cruel to be kind and have no issue with publicly calling people out for their misdemeanours. And some think it’s cool to be kind, or cool to buy a ‘Be Kind’ t-shirt when the hashtag is trending.

Maybe the #BeKind movement would have more impact if it encouraged people to really think about their online behaviour by asking themselves questions before they post: Could this tweet ruin somebody’s day? Could I call this person in before I publicly call them out? Am I truly incensed by this issue or am I just jostling for likes and retweets?

Or maybe the movement needs to go deeper than that. Maybe it’s time we acknowledged that social media is a social hierarchy, and recognised that social hierarchies breed social conflict.

At the top of the hierarchy we have the blue-tick influencers with millions of followers. At the bottom of the hierarchy we have the trolls, misanthropes, spammers and bots.

The space in between is occupied by a group of people who are acutely aware of their place in the pecking order because it’s there, in numbers, at the top of their page.

The thing about hierarchies is that they invariably become competitive. It’s human nature to want to climb to the top, and this, in turn, leads to anxiety, insecurity, jealousy and ostracism.

Yes, there’s also cat gifs, hot takes and some of the funniest people on the planet, but social media, in its current guise, is fundamentally a popularity content — and there are always going to be some sore losers.

It’s something to consider as the #BeKind hashtag once again goes viral. If people continue to treat the hashtag as a trendy soundbite, then the movement will never consider what it really means to be kind online.

And if social media continues to be a space where people seek status and validation, then the call to ‘be kind’ is nothing more than an empty platitude.

Survey finds we are being nicer to each other

Speaking of kindness, a new survey of 2,000 people conducted by Travelodge has found that people have been nicer to one another since the pandemic began.

The research found that people have made more of an effort to donate to food banks and charitable organisations and surprise their friends with gifts.

The research found that one third of people believe random acts of kindness to be contagious.

It just goes to show that kindness is an action — and actions speak louder than words.

Beyoncé is the queen of body positivity

After gaining the ‘Covid stone’, I’ve become a little bit allergic to photographs of lithe-limbed celebrities wearing thong bikinis on white-sand beaches.

One part of me is impressed by their discipline, their joie de vivre and their ability to maintain a year-round tan. The other part of me would like an immediate moratorium on this content, at least until lockdown is over and we can all get back to the gym.

Bikini-beautiful photos of celebrities can make us feel insecure about our own bodies, so it was refreshing to see Beyoncé (39) celebrate her curves in the promo shots for her new Ivy Park collection with Adidas.

The renaissance woman was recently named the most inspiring female star for body positivity, and I like to think she’s making a statement with this new campaign. The photos are unapologetically sexy, largely un-airbrushed and a world away from some of the celebrity bikini snaps that we’ve been subjected to in recent months.

The singer once told Elle magazine that she gives “zero f*cks” about her fluctuating weight. “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said.

Her latest fashion campaign, which includes skin-tight latex, crop tops and catsuits, is a testament to her newfound body liberation — and an inspiration for anyone worrying about the Covid stone they put on.



