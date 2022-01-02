A snapshot of history: Berlin, New Year's day, 1934 – Hitler takes another step towards power

Out he strides, eyes on the uniformed guardsmen in their coal-scuttle helmets, his right arm raised in a tentative Nazi salute. Am I imagining it or is there a hint of a smile on his lips?

I found this original photograph of Adolf Hitler — until now, possibly never published — when I was at school in Limerick back in the 1970s.

It was only recently that it was possible to identify when and where it was taken. It is a rare image, not least because the future German dictator is seen wearing evening dress, an attire he particularly eschewed.

While living in rooms at Trinity College Dublin, in an attempt to balance good with evil, I had the image framed and hung alongside a photograph of my grandfather, Lieutenant Arthur James Ingoldsby, flanked by camel-mounted members of his regiment in front of the Sphinx of Giza in 1917.

My grandfather won the Military Cross for leading an attack on German positions on October 14, 1918, and according to military records “capturing many prisoners and five machine guns” at Wervik, near Ypres on the Western Front.

The following day, in exactly that sector, a young Hitler was temporarily blinded in a British gas attack and invalided out of the war. It would seem that, for a while that year, Hitler and my grandfather were separated by only a few hundred yards of Flanders mud.

In the photograph I have of Hitler, the future German tyrant has advanced into middle age. For many years I had wondered about the image. A faded stamp on the back of the print indicates that it was shot by a photographer from the Keystone news service in Fleet Street. Keystone was one of the leading press agencies of the last century until it closed its doors in 1987.

I recently approached a number of agencies and archives which had acquired parts of the Keystone collection but to no avail. Even the Imperial War Museum in London was unable to provide any information.

I then contacted Thomas Weber, Professor of International Affairs at Aberdeen University and author of a number of books on Hitler. He referred the photograph to Harald Sandner, a Hitler specialist in Germany, who was able to pinpoint the date and place where it was taken.

Expand Close German chancellor Adolf Hitler shakes hands with Paul von Hindenburg. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp German chancellor Adolf Hitler shakes hands with Paul von Hindenburg. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

We are in Berlin and it is New Year’s Day, 1934. Hitler has dressed up because he is going to a reception at the residence of President Paul von Hindenburg. Having been appointed Chancellor the previous year, Hitler is well on his way to taking total control.

His Nazi thugs have been rampaging around for years, beating up Jews, communists and everyone else who displeases them. However, von Hindenburg is still the real authority and his Chancellor must show deference.

“Hitler may be manoeuvring behind the scenes but at this point he needs to court Hindenburg,” says Prof Weber. “And he knew how to do this. Even those who didn’t like him were often impressed by how personable Hitler could be.”

Professor Brendan Simms, an Irish historian at Cambridge University and a biographer of Hitler, concurs.

“At this key point in 1934 it’s clear what the Nazis are about — there’s a huge amount of street violence and death — but Hitler is being deferential to Hindenburg because he needs to inherit his powers in relation to the army and the constitution. That’s why he’s wearing his best bib and tucker in this photograph.”

Within months of the New Year’s reception, Hitler would tighten his grip on power, removing any remaining elements which stood in his way, including those within the Nazi ranks. By August, Hindenburg — the last check on his megalomania — was dead and Hitler had become Germany’s head of state with the title of Fuhrer and Reichskanzler (leader and chancellor of the Reich).

Had Lance Corporal Hitler been in that gun emplacement overrun by my grandfather in Flanders, the tide of global history might have been turned. In the event, Hitler survived the gas attack and began plotting his revenge for Germany’s defeat in World War I.

By the time my grandfather was settling into married life and a career as a bank manager in rural Ireland, Hitler was busy igniting the deadliest conflict the world has ever known.

Having survived being shot in both legs during the 1917 Palestine campaign in what is now Israel, my grandfather died in Dublin in 1959.

A photo album at the family home in Malahide documents his time fighting in the Middle Eastern theatre, but not in Flanders during the final year of the Great War.

There is some question as to whether Hitler suffered actual blindness due to the gas attack in which he was caught up in or hysterical blindness due to post-traumatic stress. In any case, it would seem his successful medical treatment convinced him he had been singled out by a divine power to lead Germany back to glory.

And that perhaps accounts for the glint in his eye as he stepped out on New Year’s Day 1934 to pursue his dream of the Thousand Year Reich.