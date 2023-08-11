A psychic said she’d spoken to my late partner’s spirit – and I didn’t like it
Clairvoyance is big business, with celebrities including Brad Pitt and Kerry Katona reportedly seeking out regular messages from the other side. Charlotte Cripps has tangled with the great beyond, too – if often by accident – and it’s left her with more questions than answers
UK Independent
Six years ago, I tagged along with a friend to a psychic seminar. It was held in a dowdy old church hall, with around 50 people sitting in rows of chairs, each of us told we could be put in touch with the dead. I wasn’t looking for answers myself – I only wanted to support my friend. But then the psychic pointed at me, uttering something that left me shaken: “He’s saying he regrets what he did.”