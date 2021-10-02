A peaceful transition to a united Ireland would have to mean extending an olive branch to unionists

I was a child at the height of the Troubles. News bulletins were dominated by bombs, shootings, kneecappings. I was nine during the hunger strikes. White crosses appeared, one by one, daubed along a wall, on our way to school. I remember sitting in the back seat of my parents’ car, as we drove down the main street of Bray, sometimes referred to back then as an ‘IRA town’, while a Provo march was on. Black flags hung from lamp posts. Men in paramilitary clothes, black armbands, berets and sunglasses marched by the car windows of the stopped traffic. “Don’t look at them,” said my father quietly.

It was a frightening time and what we saw of it here was nothing compared to what they saw in the North. Few people we knew identified as republican, but almost everyone was nationalist. We never really considered the idea that anything other than a united Ireland was what was right but we didn’t like the Troubles. We hated the violence. And I think that still remains the most common sentiment we feel in the Republic regarding the North.

The Good Friday Agreement was a massive relief to everyone on this island, not just those north of the border. The ceasefire, the peace process, the two sides talking and agreeing that the consent of the people in the North was key to deciding their future, was a huge turning point in Irish history.

It brought peace but it also inched us towards the aspiration of a united Ireland, as it put the possibility that the North might one day consent to it on the table. Brexit probably inched us a bit closer and many of us believe we will likely see it happen now in our lifetime. But could the history of the North have been different had the unionist community behaved differently post partition in 1921? If they’d been magnanimous rather than triumphalist towards the nationalist community, when they achieved their goal of remaining within the UK? If they hadn’t marginalised and trampled the civil rights of nationalists — seemingly wishing that the nationalist community would just disappear — who knows what kind of society might have evolved? We should learn a lesson from that. If Northern Ireland is no longer part of the UK, there are many unionists who’ll view that as a form of partition. If we act like we just wish unionists didn’t exist — treating unionists exactly like they treated nationalists, post partition — it’s likely we will store up future trouble for all of us who share this island. There’s an irony in the fact that it’s those who want a united Ireland the most who are often the least helpful in this regard. Extending an olive branch is harder for them, perhaps, than for more lukewarm nationalists like myself. But we need to address the paradox — that a peaceful transition to a united Ireland means being nice to unionists. They haven’t gone away either, you know, and nor will they. If Ireland is united, nationalism will have ultimately won. We need to think about how we behave in that victory. I can see why President Higgins didn’t particularly want to go to the Church service marking the foundation of Northern Ireland. It flies in the face of how many of us feel about its foundation. But a modern, progressive republic like our own must understand the need to respect minorities. Magnanimity, Mr President. Ultimately, we catch more flies with honey than vinegar. A second opinion Four in 10 young people now fear having children due to climate change, according to the biggest-ever global study on climate anxiety. Which got me thinking. Previous generations lived in far greater poverty. Society was brutal. Women had few rights. War and conflict were facts of life. There was nothing by way of social supports. They lived in realistic fear of their children dying from starvation or common infections, yet still brought those children into an uncertain, often frightening world. In fairness, they hadn’t a lot of choice; contraception didn’t exist. But they didn’t self-limit their future or, likely, even think of it. What fascinates me about this study is I can understand committed environmentalists deciding not to have children, to save the planet from overpopulation — but too afraid to bring them into a world currently at its most prosperous and stable in mankind’s history? Climate notwithstanding. I think we need to ask if we are fostering anxiety in young people. When things are actually better, but you believe they’re worse, there’s a problem.

