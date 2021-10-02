| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A peaceful transition to a united Ireland would have to mean extending an olive branch to unionists

Ciara Kelly

Ciara Kelly Expand

Close

Ciara Kelly

Ciara Kelly

Ciara Kelly

I was a child at the height of the Troubles. News bulletins were dominated by bombs, shootings, kneecappings. I was nine during the hunger strikes. White crosses appeared, one by one, daubed along a wall, on our way to school. I remember sitting in the back seat of my parents’ car, as we drove down the main street of Bray, sometimes referred to back then as an ‘IRA town’, while a Provo march was on. Black flags hung from lamp posts. Men in paramilitary clothes, black armbands, berets and sunglasses marched by the car windows of the stopped traffic. “Don’t look at them,” said my father quietly.

It was a frightening time and what we saw of it here was nothing compared to what they saw in the North. Few people we knew identified as republican, but almost everyone was nationalist. We never really considered the idea that anything other than a united Ireland was what was right but we didn’t like the Troubles. We hated the violence. And I think that still remains the most common sentiment we feel in the Republic regarding the North.

The Good Friday Agreement was a massive relief to everyone on this island, not just those north of the border. The ceasefire, the peace process, the two sides talking and agreeing that the consent of the people in the North was key to deciding their future, was a huge turning point in Irish history.

Privacy