A novel that begins well but goes pear-shaped towards the end

Carmel Harrington's novels are usually about topical issues. Her previous novel to this, A Thousand Roads Home, was an exploration of how families and individuals made homeless by unscrupulous landlords are treated by the state. It made for some very uncomfortable reading.

In My Pear-Shaped Life, Harrington addresses the issue of fat-shaming as experienced by protagonist Greta Gale.

Greta, 30 years old and an overweight actress failing to win any roles she auditions for, is struggling and not only with food. She suffers from an addiction which is probably the quietest of them all; she's addicted to sleeping pills. After a car crash incurred by the pills, she checks herself into a treatment centre.

So far so Rachel's Holiday.

Greta has a namesake in America, the very famous Dr Greta Gale, an Oprah-type self-help coach from Kansas. She's as corny as hell and a walking cliché, but Greta from Lucan loves her.

After rehab, Greta from Lucan is taken on holiday to the States by her bachelor uncle Ray. The plan is that they fly to Kansas to catch up on an old girlfriend of Ray's from 20 years before, and afterwards take a road trip to Vegas to see the famous Dr Greta Gale give a live talk.

Uncle Ray's girlfriend Billie is found, but she's not the girl she used to be. She's now a fanatical body-builder and competes in muscle-woman events.

Billie's mother, meanwhile, stays at home in her room, bedbound from her addiction to food. The poor woman is literally too fat to move. Among other things, this book is about extremes. Unfortunately, Greta from Lucan is also addicted to The Wizard of Oz, and this is where the novel loses its way. She is, after all, a grown woman, but somehow she sees herself as Dorothy in search of her Tin Man, Lion and Scarecrow. And when she finally meets her idol Dr Greta Gale in Vegas, the encounter is almost a line-for-line replication of Dorothy meeting the Wizard in Emerald City.

The effect is a novel that starts off well, exploring issues of body image and addiction, including the multi-billion dieting and gym-bunny industries built around both, but subsequently takes a nosedive, as the plot becomes strangely infantilised.

There's a happy ending, at least for Greta if not for everyone, but it left this reader disappointed. A reader who, I might add, owns a dog called Toto.

