A love that lasts, always... A powerful essay by Roslyn Dee on a five year journey through grief after losing her beloved husband

When writer Roslyn Dee’s husband died five years ago, she was left tortured to the point of physical illness. Here — in a beautiful and honest essay that will resonate with anyone who has experienced loss — she describes her progression from those early days of numb disbelief, through anger and despair to a final place of hope, as she learned that letting go of her grief didn’t have to mean letting go of Gerry too

Journalist Roslyn Dee. Photo: Fergal Phillips.
Five years on from Gerry's death, Rosalyn writes: 'I can look at the photographs now and smile as I remember the good times'
Roslyn and Gerry at a surprise party she organised at their home to mark his 50th birthday
The late Gerry Sandford was a newspaper designer and photographer 'who always had a camera slung round his shoulders, a cigar between his fingers'

Journalist Roslyn Dee. Photo: Fergal Phillips.

Journalist Roslyn Dee. Photo: Fergal Phillips.

Fergal Phillips

Five years on from Gerry's death, Rosalyn writes: 'I can look at the photographs now and smile as I remember the good times'

Five years on from Gerry's death, Rosalyn writes: 'I can look at the photographs now and smile as I remember the good times'

Fergal Phillips

Roslyn and Gerry at a surprise party she organised at their home to mark his 50th birthday

Roslyn and Gerry at a surprise party she organised at their home to mark his 50th birthday

Fergal Phillips

The late Gerry Sandford was a newspaper designer and photographer 'who always had a camera slung round his shoulders, a cigar between his fingers'

The late Gerry Sandford was a newspaper designer and photographer 'who always had a camera slung round his shoulders, a cigar between his fingers'

Fergal Phillips

Journalist Roslyn Dee. Photo: Fergal Phillips.

Roslyn Dee

My mirror twin, my next of kin I'd know you in my sleep And who but you would take me in A thousand kisses deep? - Leonard Cohen

It's just before 4.30am and I'm climbing the stairs. Step after step after step until finally, eight floors up, I stand and look out over the city. Is it day or is it night? Lights are still lit down below, but the Pigeon House chimneys are clearly visible while Howth is a distant shape, like a sleeping child under the duvet of a cloud-laden sky.

I stand there, alone and numb, for at least 20 minutes. I know this not because I remember any of it. Not the climb, not the view, not the weather. I know this only because the photos I took that morning on the stairwell on the top floor of the hospital also tell me the time: first blurry image taken at 4.27am, final one at 4.47am.