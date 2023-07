Musician and festival organiser Kate Twohig (30) from Clonmel, Co Tipperary proposed to her now-husband Eoin before undergoing a life-saving liver transplant in October 2022

Kate Twohig: 'Some days you wouldn’t have known I was ill at all.' Photo: Kevin O’Donnell

“I was always a very active and curious child. I loved sports, school and music and I was stuck into everything. But when I was 17, my parents noticed me dropping off a bit in terms of my zest for life and appetite to get involved in things.