A greener way to go? ‘Water cremation is an extremely green and sustainable alternative to flame cremation and burial’

It was while studying in the US that Irish mortician Elizabeth Oakes first came across the concept of resomation, an end-of-life technology sometimes described as ‘water cremation’. She was helping her tutor collect donated cadavers from UCLA when she saw that they had installed a full facility.

When it was explained to her how it worked, she knew one day she had to bring this technology home and, from later this year, it’ll be possible for Irish people who want to leave this earth with as little a carbon footprint as possible to do so.

New to Ireland, resomation has been around for some time and uses water to break down dead bodies as an alternative to conventional burial or cremation. At her facility in Meath, Oakes and her team intend to open Ireland’s first resomarium, where families can hold funerals and say goodbye to their loved ones.

It’s one of a number of new end-of-life facilities and options open to the Irish public, bringing a degree of choice to a process that has largely stayed the same for hundreds of years.

In the case of resomation, the concept is simple — around 70pc of our bodies are made up of water and, using a special solution of 95pc water and 5pc alkaline solution, it’s possible to break down the cells in the body and return them to water.

“It’s an extremely green and sustainable alternative to flame cremation and burial. It breaks down the cells of the body and what you’re left with is amino acids, peptides, sugars and salt. The water from the process gets treated and becomes completely sterile,” says Oakes.

“The bones in the body are then crushed into a white powder that are returned to the family in an urn.”

It might sound like a grisly procedure, but Oakes is keen to point out that it’s performed in a gentle and respectful way and, when compared to flame cremation, it’s much kinder on the environment. There are zero emissions and no pollutants are released in the process.

Expand Close Elizabeth Oakes of Pure Reflections. Picture: David McLean / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elizabeth Oakes of Pure Reflections. Picture: David McLean

By contrast, flame cremation releases harmful airborne particles and harmful mercury into the atmosphere (from dental amalgam) and in general takes a large amount of fuel to work. Using water takes a fraction of the energy and results in zero emissions.

“The energy required to cremate a body conventionally is enormous and it uses a lot of fossil fuel,” she explains. “Resomation won’t be for everyone but if reducing that carbon footprint is important to you, this is a great alternative. We use 10pc of the energy a conventional cremation uses.”

Oakes started her career as an apprentice embalmer in Ireland before travelling to California at the age of 18 to further her studies. “I was working with David McGowan in Ballina and he told me I had a talent that should be fostered. He encouraged me to take things further and, at that time, nobody in Ireland had a degree in mortuary science, so I went to the US to do that.”

She attended Cypress College in California and did a three-year degree course in mortuary science, as well as a degree in business. As part of her studies, she used to help her tutors collect cadavers donated from the LA County morgue and, on one trip, she went to see the body donation programme at UCLA.

“They had resomation equipment installed since 2008 and I first saw it there. I realised that this was almost certainly going to have to figure in Ireland’s future. The population is growing and, of course, people are dying all the time. There is a question about how we deal with that as a society,” she says.

While it may not seem like the death industry is a big polluter, funerals take a toll on the environment. The UK funeral industry magazine Pharos calculated that the pollution created by the average cremation is comparable to that of a car driving 3,369 kilometres. That’s broadly the same as driving from one end of Ireland to the other and back three-and-a-half times.

“Anything that can be done to reduce the ecological footprint of disposing of the constant stream of deceased people has to be looked at seriously,” says Oakes.

As a funeral celebrant herself, Oakes works regularly with other celebrants and says that while there will always be a place for religion, Ireland is becoming more secular. As a result, people are increasingly looking for ways to mark events like funerals in a way that does justice to the solemnity of the occasion.

“A funeral is sort of like a retelling of someone’s life story. As a celebrant, you hear a lot about that person, when they met their spouse and how they met, when they had their first child. It’s a real privilege but it’s our job to make sure that, by the time people leave that event, they need to have gotten a true reflection of how that person lived their lives,” she says.

“If someone chooses resomation, the important thing to know is that the ceremony and rituals that surround that are exactly the same as at any other kind of funeral. You can go to your local funeral director and your local church. Or we have a chapel on site in Navan and the price here includes 40 minutes’ use of that facility for the final committal.”

A resomation at Oakes’s Pure Reflections facility in Meath will cost €1,200 if performed by outside funeral directors, while a full bespoke memorial service package costs €3,500. There is no charge for children’s services.

This compares well to the average cost for a funeral in Ireland, which is around €4,000. A burial plot in a Dublin graveyard can cost anything from €2,000 to €16,000, depending on location and size. The reason for these prices is that space is at a premium and our population is ageing and dying.

Elsewhere in Ireland, other ecological end-of-life services are also appearing in response to the changing demographics of Irish society and an overall increased concern for ecology. For Colin Mc Ateer, that meant a surprise boom in business for his Green Graveyard Company, which opened Ireland’s first modern natural burial ground in Killanne, Wexford, in 2010.

Expand Close Colin Mc Ateer and Niall Deacon of The Green Graveyard Company / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colin Mc Ateer and Niall Deacon of The Green Graveyard Company

The idea here is also simple. Conventional graveyards are typically laid out on a grid pattern and are relatively sterile in terms of wildlife, trees and flowers, but Mc Ateer’s Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground is laid out as a woodland. Each grave is marked by a simple stone marker and the planting of a native Irish tree.

Compared to a conventional graveyard, bodies in natural burial grounds are buried at a shallower depth to achieve more aerobic decomposition. There is no contribution to global warming, and as people are encouraged to plant trees as markers, there is a net positive in that regard.

The land is considered dual-use — as well as being a graveyard, it’s also a productive pasture and woodland. No plastics or concrete memorials are used and only native trees and plants are encouraged. Today there are a number of these facilities around Ireland, including Mc Ateer’s in Wexford and others in Galway and Killarney.

“The idea is that instead of leaving a graveyard that has basically no environmental or wildlife value, we do the opposite. We create a wildlife haven and that’s where people are buried. The space where the person is buried becomes part of a forest or a wildflower meadow,” he says.

“In a traditional cemetery, there is no wildlife because the grass is kept cut and there’s lots of stone and marble. There’s no real trees or bushes in most of them and they’re generally very artificial and stagnant places. Our graveyard, by comparison, is full of life. We’re about contributing to the environment rather than taking away from it.”

Mc Ateer’s Wexford graveyard is populated by rabbits, deer and other wildlife, and according to him, it’s a place people can visit to get a sense of peace and to explore a range of different spaces that have been created. When the facility opened in 2011, it took time to get established as a viable alternative for people, and McAteer says it’s taken a huge jump in recent years.

“There are a huge number of people who have pre-arranged spaces for themselves, with a pre-deceased husband or wife. Initially we found that a lot of people already have family plots in normal graveyards, but now we’re around long enough that we’re starting to see people who arranged things years ago come to us.

Expand Close A plot at Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground in Killanne, Co Wexford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A plot at Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground in Killanne, Co Wexford

“The last four or five years have been pretty busy. What tends to happen is that people don’t know we’re here until they attend a funeral with us and then that results in bookings. Once people visit, they are often taken with the place,” he says.

Conventional graveyards are arranged the way they are to maximise space and to facilitate the demands of the communities they serve. Mc Ateer says his is essentially the same.

“It might look more random or higgledy-piggledy but, actually, it’s very precisely planned. It has to be to maintain a structure and to keep track of where people are. You can’t just bury people here and there and hope it works out,” he says.

Mc Ateer says he’s happy to see Woodbrook grow organically in popularity over time but one thing that has surprised him is the number of people wanting to spread ashes there.

“We weren’t expecting that at all. There seems to be a huge amount of people out there with ashes because a relative wanted to get cremated but then they don’t know what to do with the ashes afterwards. They want somewhere they can visit and often they come to us at a complete loss as to what to do,” he says.

“Initially, we thought our offering would compete with cremation as an end-of-life service rather than traditional burial grounds. We didn’t expect that people would go to the crematorium and then come to us. It’s been a learning curve in that respect.”

One interesting characteristic of burying a loved one at a green graveyard like Mc Ateer’s is that it’s actually cheaper than a conventional burial. The reason is that mourners don’t have to pay for a conventional headstone costing thousands.

“We supply a simple grave marker that costs €220 and is made from local stone. Usually headstones cost thousands of euro and are made of imported marble that comes from either Ethiopia or China. So this is probably one of the only things you can do that’s good for the environment but doesn’t cost more than the conventional alternative,” he says.

A single plot for one person costs €950, while a plot for ashes costs €400. There is also a stone circle where ashes can be scattered for €200.

Expand Close Martin Boyle, senior coffin weaver at Green Coffins Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martin Boyle, senior coffin weaver at Green Coffins Ireland

Mc Ateer has a separate business, Green Coffins Ireland, which manufactures and supplies ecologically friendly coffins. These are woven out of willow, water hyacinth, banana leaf and even cardboard. They are long-lasting and sturdy but take a much lower toll on the environment than chipboard, MDF or even natural timbers like oak.

In conventional burials, coffins are routinely made with silk-lined interiors, heavily varnished exotic timbers and often include metal fittings, none of which are biodegradable. It can take a long time for even the wood to break down, and because bodies are routinely buried deep underground, there is no access to oxygen to help the breakdown process. This stands in contrast to a

shallow burial in a biodegradable coffin, in a natural environment.

“Our goal is to create a softer and more human place where people can bury their loved ones and then visit them afterwards. We want people to be able to walk around and experience something different,” says Mc Ateer.