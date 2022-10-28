| 10°C Dublin

A greener way to go? ‘Water cremation is an extremely green and sustainable alternative to flame cremation and burial’

More people than ever want environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional end-of-life services. From Ireland’s first water cremation facility to woodland plots and eco coffins, we look at what’s on offer

Colin Mc Ateer of The Green Graveyard Company Expand
Colin Mc Ateer and Niall Deacon of The Green Graveyard Company Expand
A plot at Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground in Killanne, Co Wexford Expand
Martin Boyle, senior coffin weaver at Green Coffins Ireland Expand
Elizabeth Oakes of Pure Reflections. Picture: David McLean Expand

Alex Meehan

It was while studying in the US that Irish mortician Elizabeth Oakes first came across the concept of resomation, an end-of-life technology sometimes described as ‘water cremation’. She was helping her tutor collect donated cadavers from UCLA when she saw that they had installed a full facility.

When it was explained to her how it worked, she knew one day she had to bring this technology home and, from later this year, it’ll be possible for Irish people who want to leave this earth with as little a carbon footprint as possible to do so.

