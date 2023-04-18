€68,000 for a birthday party? Please don’t turn kids’ parties into mini-weddings
Kirsty Blake Knox
The NY Times recently ran an article that stopped me in my tracks and chilled my blood.
Latest Life
Ryanair to cancel 220 flights on Monday as Michael O’Leary says 40,000 Bank Holiday travellers will be hit by air traffic strikes
Ciara Kelly: Parenting teens is about picking your battles. So I brought mine on a train trip across Europe
‘The pilgrims had as good a time as the people in Santa Ponza’ – Pat Dawson on half a century of changes in travel
Getaways with galleries – 12 Irish hotels with amazing art collections
Quality Irish craft drinks have come a long way
Hotel review — Co Kilkenny four-star is the best-kept secret for families looking for adventure and value
Diarmuid Gavin: Fill your garden with fragrant fresh herbs
The gender confidence gap: why it’s damaging for women — and how we can fix it
Mercedes edges closer to the new EV world with plug-ins for the E-Class
How Hyundai has made this EV such a smooth operator
Top Stories
Brendan Fanning: How Leinster tore up the script to blast into Champions Cup decider
Asking for a friend: ‘My girlfriend spends her cash getting drunk with friends while I save for a house. Is she serious about getting a mortgage with me?’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Man treated for serious injuries after alleged assault at Killarney hotel
Latest NewsMore
Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Britain’s Got Talent sees animated cat performance from mysterious guest
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’
Breaking | Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions
Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory
Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath
Guardian apologises to Richard Sharp and Jewish community over pulled cartoon